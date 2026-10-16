Beyond Five-Star Safety Rating: OMODA & JAECOO Safeguards Every Journey With Global Safety Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the automotive industry, a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating is an important benchmark for vehicle safety. For OMODA & JAECOO, however, Five-Star Safety Ratings represent more than independent recognition: they are a tangible expression of the brand's responsibility for user safety. From the OMODA 5 earning a five-star safety rating in 2022 to the JAECOO 7 SHS-P and OMODA 9 achieving the same rating in 2025, OMODA & JAECOO has continued to invest in product safety. By embedding its commitment to protecting lives into technology development and product innovation, the brand has made safety a key foundation of its long-term growth.

Successive Five-Star Safety Ratings Validate Safety Performance Across Multiple Models

In December 2022, the OMODA 5 earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, scoring 87% in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, and 88% in Safety Assist. In November 2024, following additional tests and checks, Euro NCAP confirmed that the OMODA 5's 2022 five-star safety rating also applied to the all-electric OMODA 5 EV.









In April 2025, the JAECOO 7 PHEV (SHS-P) also received a five-star safety rating, scoring 81% in Adult Occupant Protection, 80% in Child Occupant Protection, 80% in Vulnerable Road User Protection and 80% in Safety Assist. In the same year, the OMODA 9 earned a five-star safety rating, with scores of 90% in Adult Occupant Protection and 85% in Child Occupant Protection, further demonstrating the brand's safety performance across different models and powertrain technologies.









From petrol and all-electric vehicles to Super Hybrid models, these safety credentials reflect OMODA & JAECOO's continued focus on product safety and provide consumers worldwide with a more reliable basis for their purchasing decisions.

Extending Safety Beyond the Cabin to More Road Users

Vehicle safety concerns not only drivers and passengers, but also pedestrians, cyclists and other road users. Under the assessment protocols applicable to the models cited above, Euro NCAP evaluated vehicle safety across four areas: Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection and Safety Assist.

To address safety needs on real roads, OMODA & JAECOO continues to enhance its active and passive safety technologies. Reinforced body structures and occupant restraint systems are designed to provide protection in the event of a collision, while battery safety measures form an important part of the design and validation of electrified vehicles. Driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keeping assistance and driver monitoring, contribute to safer driving by detecting potential hazards, alerting drivers and, where applicable, providing braking or steering assistance to help avoid or mitigate collisions.

The JAECOO 7 PHEV, for example, performed well in Euro NCAP's car-to-car and cyclist detection tests for its AEB system. Its driver monitoring system can also detect driver fatigue and certain forms of distraction. From passive protection to active prevention, safety technologies are extending protection to a wider range of road users.

From Five-Star Safety Rating to Intelligent Innovation and an Ongoing Commitment to Safety

The five-star safety ratings achieved by multiple models are underpinned by OMODA & JAECOO's continued investment in safety R&D, testing and validation, and product quality management. Leveraging Chery Group's global R&D network, including its engineering and research capabilities in Germany, France and Spain, OMODA & JAECOO continues to strengthen local product development and adaptation to European regulations, driving conditions and customer needs. Product testing, quality monitoring and user feedback support ongoing improvements in safety performance and the user experience.

This focus on safety and technological innovation will also continue at the upcoming 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit. From October 18 to 24, OMODA & JAECOO will bring together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world in Wuhu, China, to experience real-world demonstrations of advanced intelligent vehicle and new energy technologies, and explore how intelligent technologies can further enhance future mobility experiences.

From internationally recognised safety rating to ongoing innovation in intelligent technologies, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to make user safety a priority in product development, working to make every journey safer through continuous advances in vehicle design, engineering and technology. Five-Star Safety ratings demonstrate the brand's safety capabilities, while its long-term responsibility to protect users' lives remains the guiding principle behind its continued progress.

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