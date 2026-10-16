From Protecting Ecosystems To Supporting Public Safety: OMODA & JAECOO Creates Local Value Through Global Community Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As automotive brands expand globally, globalisation is about more than the number of markets they enter or users they serve. It is also about becoming part of local society and creating lasting value for communities. As OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its global presence, it is turning its commitment to social responsibility into concrete action. From ecosystem conservation along Spain's Mediterranean coast and water rescue support along Poland's coastline to children's education in Vietnam and disaster relief in Thailand, the brand is responding to the specific needs of each market. Working with international non-profit organisations and local partners, OMODA & JAECOO is connecting global resources with local action, exploring ways for brand growth and social value to advance together.

A Global Perspective with Local Engagement to Meet Conservation Needs



In Spain, Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows in the Mediterranean Sea are vital ecosystems that sustain marine biodiversity. Since 2024, Chery Group has partnered with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on the 'Cherish the Nature' initiative. In 2025, OMODA & JAECOO and the IUCN Centre for Mediterranean Cooperation (IUCN Med) launched a targeted collaboration in Cabo de Gata, Spain, to protect Posidonia oceanica and build coastal resilience.



Key actions include the installation of ecological mooring systems, the development of co-management agreements, and the introduction of blue financing mechanisms. The project also prioritizes education through awareness campaigns and training workshops for local associations.



Local engagement remains a core pillar of the initiative. From 2025 to 2026, the project facilitated journalist immersion workshops and beach clean-ups with the support of volunteers, partners, and staff. This multi-stakeholder effort is led by IUCN Med and OMODA & JAECOO, working alongside the Andalusian Regional Ministry of Sustainability and Environment, the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park management team, and the Hombre y Territorio Association(HyT).









In 2026, this partnership expands its scope. IUCN, Chery Group, and the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) jointly launched a two-year mangrove restoration project. With support from Chery Malaysia, OMODA, and JAECOO Malaysia, the partners will work to restore degraded mangrove ecosystems on the North-central Selangor Coast.









Protecting Communities Through Water Rescue and Disaster Relief



Social responsibility extends beyond the natural environment to practical support for public safety and community well-being. In June 2026, OMODA & JAECOO officially launched a partnership with Poland's Water Volunteer Rescue Service (WOPR), handing over five specially equipped JAECOO 8 Super Hybrid vehicles on June 26 to support lifeguard patrols, the deployment of rescue personnel and emergency response operations. The partners are also working together to promote public education on water safety. By matching its vehicle technologies with the needs of professional rescue operations, the brand is providing tangible support for local public safety.









In Thailand, following severe flooding in the south of the country in late 2025, OMODA & JAECOO joined Chery Group in donating THB 1 million to the Thai Red Cross Society to support emergency relief and recovery in affected areas, particularly Hat Yai District in Songkhla Province. This practical response to local needs reflects the brand's commitment to community well-being.

Investing in Education to Support the Next Generation



Social responsibility is about both present needs and opportunities for the next generation. Building on its initial contribution of US$ 6 million for 2023-2025, Chery Group has pledged an additional US$ 6 million to further support UNICEF's education programmes, both globally and with dedicated support to China, Mexico, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Viet Nam. In January 2026, OMODA & JAECOO announced this three-year education partnership with UNICEF Viet Nam under the“Empower Futures” initiative. The partnership focuses on inclusive and innovative education, digital, transferable and green skills development, adolescent mental health and well-being, and supporting young people's transition from school to employment.

The partnership places greater emphasis on sustained investment in education and capacity building than on short-term assistance. By bringing together UNICEF's expertise, local education authorities and the brand's support for innovation, it aims to expand access to learning and skills development, particularly for disadvantaged children and adolescents, helping prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing world.









Creating Lasting Social Value Through Global Responsibility and Collaboration



From championing marine conservation in Spain and Malaysia to providing water rescue support in Poland, and from advancing children's education in Vietnam to delivering disaster relief in Thailand, OMODA & JAECOO is addressing the needs of different markets through a range of community initiatives, embedding social responsibility into its global development.

The same commitment to meaningful engagement and shared value will continue to shape the brand's global user relationships. From October 18 to 24, OMODA & JAECOO will host the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit in Wuhu, China, bringing together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world. The summit will provide a platform for global users and partners to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore new possibilities for co-creation across technology, mobility and lifestyles. From community initiatives around the world to closer collaboration within its global user ecosystem, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to work with local communities and global partners to create lasting social value as the brand grows.

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