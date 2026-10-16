Centre To Review Pay, Pension Records Four Years Before Retirement
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a move aimed at addressing a long-standing policy gap, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to conduct a comprehensive review of government employees' pay fixation orders, service records and pension-related details four years before retirement. The aim is to prevent excess payments from being detected too late for recovery, two government officials said.
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