CM Sarma Highlights Kaziranga's 'Van Durgas', Says Women Protecting Forests Guard Assam's Identity

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted the contribution of women forest guards deployed at Kaziranga National Park, describing them as the state's own 'Van Durgas' who are protecting its rich wildlife heritage and identity.

In a social media post marking the sixth day of Navratri, CM Sarma drew a parallel between Goddess Katyayani, worshipped as a warrior goddess, and the women forest guards who work on the frontlines of wildlife protection in Assam.

"On the sixth day, we worship Maa Katyayani, the warrior goddess who rose to defeat Mahishasura. In the groves of Vrindavan, the gopis worshipped her on the banks of the Yamuna, and she remains a fierce protector of all that is sacred," the CM wrote on X.

Referring to the first batch of 108 women who joined Kaziranga National Park as frontline forest guards in August 2023, the Chief Minister said their courage and dedication demonstrated that women belong at the forefront of efforts to safeguard the country's natural heritage.

“Assam's forests have their own Katyayanis,” CM Sarma said, highlighting the role of these women, who are popularly known as Van Durgas.

The women, many of whom come from farming families, underwent training at the 11th Assam Police Battalion in Dergaon before being deployed at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

The forest guards patrol the sprawling national park using vehicles, on foot and by boat, including during the annual floods that inundate large parts of the Kaziranga landscape. Their responsibilities include protecting one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, tigers and wild buffaloes, besides helping safeguard the fragile ecosystem against threats to wildlife.

Chief Minister Sarma recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the women forest guards during his visit to Kaziranga and described their courage as truly inspiring.

The Chief Minister said their work represented a powerful example of women's participation in protecting India's natural resources and preserving Assam's distinctive cultural and environmental identity.

Drawing on the religious significance of Navratri, CM Sarma invoked Goddess Katyayani as a symbol of strength, fearlessness and protection, expressing hope that the goddess would bless the Van Durgas with strength and safety as they carry out their duties in the wild.

“When our daughters guard our forests, they guard Assam's identity itself,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's message combined the symbolism of the festival with the contribution of women in conservation, bringing attention to the growing role of women in frontline forest protection and wildlife management in Assam.