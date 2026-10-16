AIUDF Alleges BJP Rigged Nagaon LS Bypoll, Claims Ajmal Was Actual Winner

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 16 (IANS) All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manipulated votes in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll to ensure the victory of its candidate Devasish Sharma, claiming that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal was the actual choice of voters.

Talking to IANS, Islam alleged that BJP workers, in coordination with independent agents, resorted to fraudulent voting to influence the election outcome.

He claimed that the alleged irregularities included deploying 16 to 20 agents at a single polling station and casting votes in the names of people who were working outside Assam.

Islam further alleged that between one lakh and two lakh votes belonging to Muslims employed outside the state were fraudulently cast to benefit the BJP candidate.

“People had elected Maulana Badruddin Ajmal as their MP, but the BJP forcibly ensured Devasish Sharma's victory,” Islam alleged.

The AIUDF leader made the allegations while participating in a thanksgiving rally alongside Ajmal in Samaguri, where the leaders thanked voters for their support.

However, the allegations of electoral manipulation have not been independently verified, and no supporting evidence was provided in the statements cited in the report.

The claims come amid political sparring between the AIUDF and the BJP over the outcome of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, with the opposition party questioning the circumstances surrounding Sharma's victory.

The remarks underline the continuing political confrontation in Assam, where electoral outcomes and allegations of irregularities remain contentious issues between rival parties.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, held on October 6, witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP, with its candidate Devasish Sharma defeating AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by 1,42,224 votes.

Sharma secured 7,14,349 votes, while Ajmal polled 5,72,125 votes.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora finished third with 1,29,492 votes.

The by-election was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the BJP.