Anushka Yadav Breaks Her Silence On Tej Pratap's Posts, Says Daughter Her Priority

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) In Bihar politics, the matter involving Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Anushka Yadav has once again become a topic of discussion. Anushka Yadav has spoken to the media for the first time amid the ongoing controversy surrounding former RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and his social media posts.

During an interaction with reporters in Patna amid the Navratri festivities on Thursday night, she said she had not been following his posts and was focused on raising her daughter.

“I haven't paid any attention to his posts or tweets. I simply don't have the time for such things. I have a daughter, and all my time is dedicated to her,” Anushka said.

Responding to questions about the controversy, she added that she wished Tej Pratap good health and had nothing further to say about the matter.

Anushka also responded to allegations raised by Tej Pratap, claiming that her brother was not at home when the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJP) National President arrived at her residence and allegedly tried to force his way inside.

She described the episode as a private family matter that had subsequently become a public controversy.

Tej Pratap had recently posted on X, alleging that a conspiracy was being plotted against him at Roop Chand Bhagat Utsav Hall in Patna's Kadamkuan area.

Anushka visited the same venue, accompanied by her brother, Akash Yadav, and her daughter, Ujjaini, where she addressed reporters.

Explaining her presence at the venue, Anushka said she had come to attend a Dandiya class with her daughter as part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

“I have come here for a Dandiya class with my daughter, Ujjaini. This is a family event, and Vishal bhaiya invited us. We are here to enjoy the festivities and participate in the event with my daughter,” she said, while extending her greetings for Durga Puja.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for six years by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after photographs of him with Anushka circulated on social media in May 2025.

At the time, Tej Pratap was married, and divorce proceedings were underway in the family court.

Tej Pratap subsequently claimed that his social media account had been hacked.

The RJD, however, took disciplinary action against him, citing concerns over the controversy.

He later formed his own political outfit, the JJP, and contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly election from Mahua, where he was defeated.

Anushka's latest remarks come as the controversy continues to draw public attention, with her maintaining that her focus remains on her daughter and that she does not wish to engage further in the dispute.