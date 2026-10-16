Enna Vilai OTT Release: Where To Watch Karunaas, Nimisha Sajayan's Film Check Here

Tamil film Enna Vilai, starring Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan, premiered on Netflix on October 15, 2026, following its theatrical release on September 17. The film is available to streaming audiences in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, giving viewers the option to watch it in their preferred language.

The film combines family drama with legal and socio-political themes. Its digital release gives the story an opportunity to reach a wider audience beyond its theatrical run.

Enna Vilai Story: How a Gold Pendant Changes a Fisherman's Life

Set in Rameswaram, the film follows Thavasi Muthu, a fisherman played by Karunaas, who lives a modest life with his family. His circumstances change dramatically when he discovers a gold ornament.

What initially appears to be a fortunate find soon turns into a serious problem. Thavasi faces a theft accusation, putting his reputation, family peace and dignity at risk. The story follows his struggle to clear his name while navigating a challenging legal system.

Enna Vilai Cast and Crew: Nimisha Sajayan Reunites With Sajeev Pazhoor

The film features Nimisha Sajayan alongside Karunaas, with Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman and Rajendran in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor, Enna Vilai marks his Tamil directorial debut. He is known for writing the acclaimed Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which also featured Nimisha Sajayan. The technical team includes cinematographer Alby Antony, composer Sam CS and editor Sreejith Sarang.