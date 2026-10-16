Mahrah Al Nahyan, a 32-year-old woman connected to Abu Dhabi's ruling royal family through marriage, has made headlines after being found unconscious on a west London street while a three-year-old child in her care was left playing barefoot near moving traffic. She later pleaded guilty to one charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court and was sentenced to a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement. She was also ordered to pay £6,114 in fines and costs.

JUST IN: UAE ROYAL FOUND SLUMPED ON LONDON STREET AFTER COCAINE BINGE WHILST LOOKING AFTER HER DAUGHTER

An Emirati royal was found collapsed on a busy West London street after a cocaine binge while she was looking after a three-year-old child.

Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family through marriage, admitted one charge of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. Passersby found her slumped on railings near an unconscious man, while a barefooted toddler played close to moving traffic.

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told the court that members of the public noticed the child was unattended, without shoes, and near a scooter beside a busy road. They intervened because the toddler appeared close to traffic.

Al Nahyan remained unresponsive for about half an hour. When she awoke, she is said to have shouted:“This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”

A video recorded by an onlooker showed her lying on the pavement next to children's toys, including a scooter and a toy plane. Near her, a man was also found sprawled out next to railings and a bin.

When officers searched her, they found drugs paraphernalia but no illicit substances.

The judge said that by leaving the child to play barefoot in the street while under the influence of drugs, she showed recklessness and disregard for the child's safety.

- Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 15, 2026

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan?

Mahrah Al Nahyan is associated by marriage with the Al Nahyan family, which rules Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi is also the country's political centre, and its ruler, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, serves as the UAE president.

The family is among the world's wealthiest and most influential ruling dynasties, with interests linked to oil, investments and global business. Court proceedings reportedly revealed that Mahrah receives a monthly allowance of around £8,000. However, details about her immediate family connections and the identity of the child have not been fully established in the reports.

What Happened In London?

According to reports, the incident occurred on June 13. Mahrah was found slumped against railings, with an unconscious man nearby and the toddler playing close to a busy road. Members of the public intervened and alerted the authorities after noticing that the child was unattended and without shoes.

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told the court that bystanders noticed the child was close to moving traffic. Mahrah reportedly remained unresponsive for around 30 minutes. When she regained consciousness, she said:“This is not a slaughterhouse, why do you care so much? Why are you so worried?”

The court heard that she had taken cocaine in the days before the incident. Her lawyer, Stephen Vullo KC, said she had not taken drugs on the day itself but was exhausted following earlier use. Drug paraphernalia was found during a search, although no illegal substances were recovered.

Court Sentence And Rehabilitation

Mahrah entered treatment at the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, following the incident. Her lawyer said she had shown "significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction". The judge highlighted the danger posed to the toddler and imposed a two-year community order requiring rehabilitation.