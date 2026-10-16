Alex Miller Offers Retail Therapy As A Heartbreak Cure In Humorous New Single & Video, 'Money Well Wasted'

Alex Miller Credit: Stephen Johnson

Alex Miller's MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU album cover

Fourth Release From Current Album, More Country Than You, follows Miller's three previous radio hits:“The Byrd,”“Secondhand Smoke” and“Just A Mom.”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alex Miller offers up a playful, upbeat look at retail therapy as a heartbreak cure in his new single,“Money Well Wasted.” The track, from his current album MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU, was written by Miller, Robert Arthur and Conner Sweet, and produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records. The music video, filmed at Carter Vintage Guitars by Bryce Free, portrays a musician's road to recovery. The clip opens with Miller reaching for a 1944 D-28 Martin guitar with a $100,000 price tag. The famed Nashville shop is the perfect backdrop for this lighthearted take on moving on, one vintage instrument at a time."I bought six new speakers for my old carBlew a few grand on a Martin guitarCalled Jeff Ruby's made a reservationWhen I get that bill know I'm gonna hate itI'll hit that bar around nine o'clockBuy me and my buddies a round of shotsThat ice cold beer I can almost taste itI'm way past broke"But it's money well wasted (A. Miller, R. Arthur, C. Sweet)For Miller, the song is all about putting the pain in the rearview mirror.“I love that instead of dwelling on the hurt, this guy is doing his best to get over it – whatever it takes.”“Money Well Wasted” follows his three previous radio hits from MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU:“The Byrd,”“Secondhand Smoke” and“Just A Mom.”This summer, the Kentuckian enjoyed his international debut with performances at the prestigious Norsk Countrytreff Festival in Breim, Norway. Stateside, Miller has recently opened shows for Ernest, Chris Janson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Aaron Watson.Alex continues to promote the album with a steady stream of tour dates.Catch Alex Miller and The Kentucky KowboysOct 16 - Perry, GA - Georgia National FairOct 17 - Perry, GA - Georgia National FairOct 18 - Perry, GA - Georgia National FairOct 24 - Monticello, KY - Lake Cumberland Fall Fest (Craig Morgan)Nov 13 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 14 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowNov 15 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock ShowDec 10 - Lexington, KY - PrivateDec 18 - Hodgenville, KY - Lincoln Jamboree - Christmas showKeep up with Alex via his Website

MARTHA MOORE

so much MOORE media

Alex Miller Video - "Money Well Wasted"

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Alex Miller Offers Retail Therapy As A Heartbreak Cure In Humorous New Single & Video, 'Money Well Wasted' News Provided By so much MOORE media October 16, 2026, 04:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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