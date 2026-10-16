Alex Miller Offers Retail Therapy As A Heartbreak Cure In Humorous New Single & Video, 'Money Well Wasted'
Alex Miller Credit: Stephen Johnson
Alex Miller's MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU album cover
Fourth Release From Current Album, More Country Than You, follows Miller's three previous radio hits:“The Byrd,”“Secondhand Smoke” and“Just A Mom.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alex Miller offers up a playful, upbeat look at retail therapy as a heartbreak cure in his new single,“Money Well Wasted.” The track, from his current album MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU, was written by Miller, Robert Arthur and Conner Sweet, and produced by industry veteran Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records. The music video, filmed at Carter Vintage Guitars by Bryce Free, portrays a musician's road to recovery. The clip opens with Miller reaching for a 1944 D-28 Martin guitar with a $100,000 price tag. The famed Nashville shop is the perfect backdrop for this lighthearted take on moving on, one vintage instrument at a time.
"I bought six new speakers for my old car
Blew a few grand on a Martin guitar
Called Jeff Ruby's made a reservation
When I get that bill know I'm gonna hate it
I'll hit that bar around nine o'clock
Buy me and my buddies a round of shots
That ice cold beer I can almost taste it
I'm way past broke"
But it's money well wasted (A. Miller, R. Arthur, C. Sweet)
For Miller, the song is all about putting the pain in the rearview mirror.“I love that instead of dwelling on the hurt, this guy is doing his best to get over it – whatever it takes.”
“Money Well Wasted” follows his three previous radio hits from MORE COUNTRY THAN YOU:“The Byrd,”“Secondhand Smoke” and“Just A Mom.”
This summer, the Kentuckian enjoyed his international debut with performances at the prestigious Norsk Countrytreff Festival in Breim, Norway. Stateside, Miller has recently opened shows for Ernest, Chris Janson, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Aaron Watson.
Alex continues to promote the album with a steady stream of tour dates.
Catch Alex Miller and The Kentucky Kowboys
Oct 16 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair
Oct 17 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair
Oct 18 - Perry, GA - Georgia National Fair
Oct 24 - Monticello, KY - Lake Cumberland Fall Fest (Craig Morgan)
Nov 13 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show
Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show
Nov 15 - Louisville, KY - North American Livestock Show
Dec 10 - Lexington, KY - Private
Dec 18 - Hodgenville, KY - Lincoln Jamboree - Christmas show
Keep up with Alex via his Website
MARTHA MOORE
so much MOORE media
Alex Miller Video - "Money Well Wasted"
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