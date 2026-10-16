XPR Media / Key word(s): Retail

YHWH Timepieces Crosses 100 Designs as the Brand Moves Into Its Next Phase

16.10.2026 / 04:41 CET/CEST

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Following a String of Sold-out Releases, the 100-design Milestone Sets the Stage for YHWH Timepieces' Next Chapter, With New Watches and Limited-edition Concepts now in Development NEW YORK, NY - October 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - YHWH Timepieces has crossed the 100-design mark, giving the brand its largest watch catalog to date and a broader foundation for what comes next. The company now offers more than 100 Scripture-led designs across its current catalog. The range spans different Bible verses, dial colors, case sizes and finishes, while keeping the same underlying idea: Scripture is built into the watch itself. Scripture at the Center of the Collection Founded in 2024 by Thilo Koschuk and Ruben Rosus, YHWH Timepieces has developed around watches that place Bible verses, crosses and references to Christ directly into the design. Current pieces draw from passages including Psalm 23:1, Isaiah 41:10, John 14:6, John 3:16 and Joshua 1:9. The milestone follows a period of strong demand. According to the company, almost every YHWH release to date has sold through, with some pieces spoken for before reaching wider availability. That demand is now helping shape the brand's next phase. The current YHWH Watches catalog includes Christian watches for men and Christian watches for women across a growing mix of designs and Scripture references. Quartz models remain an important part of the range, while automatic watches and additional collections are also in development. Some watches are built around a particular Bible verse. Others use crosses, engraved details or short statements of faith as part of the design itself. That variety has allowed the catalog to grow without losing the identity established through YHWH's earlier releases. Brand Positioning and Identity As the collection has expanded, YHWH has also become more clearly defined within the wider market for Christian watches and Bible verse watches. The company describes its positioning as accessible luxury, pairing contemporary watch design with visible expressions of faith. That approach places the brand within the broader Christian luxury watches category while keeping Scripture at the center of the product rather than treating it as an afterthought. The name is part of that identity as well. YHWH, often rendered as Yahweh, is the biblical reference behind the company name. That connection is also reflected in the terms YHWH Watches and Yahweh Watches, both of which point back to the same brand and product family. Plans for Future Collections The company is also considering what the YHWH identity could eventually look like beyond timepieces. Limited-edition concepts in categories such as jewelry, apparel and travel accessories are being explored, although no launch dates have been announced and those products are not yet part of the current catalog. For now, the clearest marker of the brand's growth is the watches themselves. More than 100 designs now sit under the YHWH name, with additional watches, automatic concepts and future collections still in development. Crossing that threshold gives the Christian watch brand more depth than any individual release could provide and creates a larger platform for what YHWH chooses to build next. About YHWH Timepieces YHWH Timepieces is a Christian watch brand founded in 2024 by Thilo Koschuk and Ruben Rosus. The company creates Christian watches and Bible verse watches that combine contemporary watch design with Scripture and Christian symbolism. Its catalog includes YHWH Watches, Christian watches for men, Christian watches for women and designs positioned within the broader Christian luxury watches category. Website: Media Contact

Company Name: PRessence360

Contact Person: Soumadeep Mondal

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Phone: +44 7876853854

Country: United States

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News Source: XPR Media

16.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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