UP: Two Chain Snatchers Arrested After Encounter In Noida Stolen Bike, Cash Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The police arrested two chain snatchers following an encounter in the Sector 39 police station area of Noida in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Both suspects sustained bullet injuries during retaliatory firing by the police and were subsequently taken into custody. Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 2.19 lakh in cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), vehicle checks and inspections of suspicious individuals were conducted across the district on the instructions of senior officials on Thursday night. As part of the operation, personnel from Sector 39 police station were checking vehicles in Sector 43.

During the checkings, police spotted two suspicious persons riding a motorcycle near the Sector 49 red light. When officers signalled them to stop, the riders allegedly attempted to flee at high speed. However, their motorcycle skidded and fell due to the rain.

Police said the suspects opened fire at the police team after finding themselves surrounded and attempting to evade arrest. The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring both suspects.

The injured men were taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for treatment. During interrogation, they identified themselves as Salman and Tanveer. According to the ADCP, 48 and 54 cases, respectively, related to robbery, theft and snatching are registered against them in the Delhi-NCR region.

Police recovered two pistols, cartridges, the stolen motorcycle and Rs 2.19 lakh in cash from the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway.

In a separate incident, Noida Police had earlier arrested an alleged notorious criminal following an encounter in the Sector 63 area.

A police team from Sector 63 police station was checking vehicles near the Garhi roundabout late at night when a motorcycle without a number plate approached the checkpoint. Police said the rider attempted to flee after spotting the team and allegedly launched a potentially fatal attack on the officers.

The police retaliated with gunfire, injuring the accused, who fell at the spot. He was identified as Shivam alias Shubham Rajput, 28, a resident of the Ashram area in Sector 63.

Police recovered the motorcycle, which was subsequently found to be stolen, along with an illegal.315-bore pistol and cartridges from the spot.