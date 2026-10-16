Thailand Bitcoin And Ether ETF Rules Start Friday, Coinshares Expects Modest Flows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Thailand is preparing to allow locally listed crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to begin trading under newly effective rules for Bitcoin and Ether funds. The framework is designed to give retail investors direct access to regulated products through domestic channels, while limiting certain overseas crypto ETF exposure via Thai brokers.

However, industry research suggests the rollout may start slowly. CoinShares head of research James Butterfill told Cointelegraph he expects early demand to be modest-more in the tens of millions of dollars across initial products than in the billions.

Thailand's Bitcoin and Ether ETF rules take effect for listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, opening the door for retail participation via local brokers. The first locally listed crypto ETFs still require regulatory approval and operational setup for custody and distribution before trading can begin. CoinShares expects“modest inflows” at the start, based on how similar markets have behaved. Butterfill points to Hong Kong as a cautionary example of how even major financial centers can attract limited crypto ETP allocations. Thailand's immediate ETF demand may be capped by existing Bitcoin exposure routes, including foreign funds and direct spot trading.

Key takeawaysThailand's new ETF framework for Bitcoin and Ether

Thailand's move begins Friday, when rules governing Bitcoin (BTC ) and Ether (ETH ) ETFs become effective for listings on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. According to earlier coverage from Cointelegraph, the regulatory pathway is intended to broaden access to regulated crypto investment vehicles for Thai retail investors.

The rules also impose a key distinction in how investors can gain exposure. While local retail investors can access ETFs listed domestically, overseas crypto ETF investments through Thai brokers are restricted to institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors-an approach that aims to keep retail activity within the locally regulated perimeter.

Even with rules in place, the first Thai crypto ETFs cannot trade immediately. Each fund must receive regulatory approval and secure the custody and distribution arrangements needed to operate on the exchange.

Why inflows may be slower than expected

Butterfill's view is that the initial wave of products is unlikely to draw huge balances quickly. In his comments to Cointelegraph, he suggested that investors should not expect“billions” at launch. Instead, he characterized a more realistic early range as“tens of millions of US dollars” across the first offerings.

The reasoning is not limited to sentiment-it reflects how investor behavior often depends on product availability, awareness, and whether a new listing meaningfully changes what investors can already do. If existing options already satisfy demand for Bitcoin or crypto beta, the marginal need to switch into new locally listed ETFs may be limited at first.

Hong Kong shows crypto ETP demand is not automatic

To illustrate the challenge, Butterfill referenced Hong Kong, one of the most established financial hubs in Asia. Despite its status, Hong Kong accounts for only 0.42% of global assets in crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), he said.

CoinShares data cited by Butterfill shows that global crypto investment products held $172.9 billion in assets under management in late September, with Hong Kong holding $733 million of that total. The implication for Thailand is straightforward: even in sophisticated markets, crypto ETP allocations can remain relatively small without a sustained catalyst-whether that is a broad investor base, a strong distribution push, or a compelling product structure.

That comparison matters for readers tracking Thailand's launch plans. If early Thai ETF inflows underwhelm, the result may reflect market mechanics more than a lack of investor interest in crypto itself.

Potential issuers, existing exposure, and what remains uncertain

Demand for Thailand's first crypto ETFs could face additional headwinds because some investors already have ways to gain Bitcoin exposure. Butterfill suggested that existing options-such as foreign funds or direct crypto trading-may reduce the urgency for switching into newly listed domestic products.

Within that environment, the success of the local ETF program may depend on whether issuers can attract genuinely new money or provide a clear convenience advantage for Thai investors.

Butterfill highlighted MFC Asset Management as a firm to watch for potential ETF launches. MFC introduced a Bitcoin ETF Tracker Fund (MBTCETF-UI) in 2024, investing in BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ), described as the largest spot Bitcoin ETF by assets under management. In Butterfill's framing, this makes local ETFs more than a regulatory novelty-they need a reason to pull investors away from whatever exposure route they already use.

He also pointed to ONE Asset Management. In 2024, ONE became the first Thai asset manager to receive approval for a Bitcoin ETF-linked fund. While this shows the company's progress toward regulated crypto-linked products, Butterfill said he had not confirmed plans for a locally listed crypto ETF or timing for when any such products might begin trading.

Cointelegraph reported that it contacted the Thailand SEC, ONE Asset Management, and MFC Asset Management regarding potential ETF launches but had not received responses by publication time. As a result, investors should treat launch timing as uncertain until issuers obtain approvals and complete the operational groundwork required for trading.

Related coverage from Cointelegraph has also discussed fluctuations in ETF flows in other markets, underscoring that investor demand for crypto exchange-traded products can change week to week. For Thailand, that broader backdrop suggests early performance may be heavily influenced by global risk appetite and product-specific availability rather than only by domestic regulatory progress.

For now, the key developments to watch are practical rather than theoretical: whether Thai issuers secure approvals promptly, how quickly custody and distribution arrangements are finalized, and-once trading begins-whether locally listed ETFs actually draw incremental investors or mostly repackage exposure that already exists through foreign funds and trading venues.

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