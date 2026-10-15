Delhi-NCR Sees Cooler October Weather After Rain Temp Likely To Remain Mild

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) A sudden change in weather has brought a noticeable chill to North India, with temperatures expected to remain relatively low across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

While Delhi and its neighbouring cities are likely to experience cooler conditions, Faridabad is forecast to remain comparatively warmer.

Delhi is expected to record a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius on Friday. Winds are likely to blow at around 6 kmph, while the reduced intensity of the midday sun has made the weather more comfortable. Conditions have become cool enough for many residents to avoid using fans even during the daytime.

Noida is also forecast to record a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing at approximately 6 kmph.

Gurugram is expected to experience similar temperatures, with the mercury ranging between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds are likely to reach around 10 kmph.

In Ghaziabad, the minimum temperature is forecast to settle at 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius. Winds are likely to blow at approximately 5 kmph.

Faridabad, meanwhile, is expected to remain warmer, with temperatures ranging from the minimum of 22 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecast to blow at around 5 kmph.

The cooler conditions follow rainfall across Delhi on Thursday, which brought a significant drop in daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, nearly five degrees below normal and six degrees lower than Wednesday's reading.

However, the rainfall also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion at several locations across the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 15.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. During the same period, Lodhi Road received 20 mm, Ridge recorded 25.2 mm, Palam registered 11.2 mm, and Ayanagar received 7.2 mm.

An official said waterlogging was reported at several locations, including the Zakhira underpass, Ashram underpass, the underpass connecting Inderlok and Azad Market, the Lajpat Nagar flyover and Munirka.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality improved on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) declining to 149, placing it in the moderate category, from 181 recorded on Wednesday. The city's AQI had briefly improved to 83, in the satisfactory category, on Monday.