Hilary Duff Reminisces About 'Santa Claus Lane' As Album Turns 24

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff took a trip down memory lane as her debut studio album 'Santa Claus Lane' turned 24, reminiscing about its festive memories and hoping to recreate the holiday magic with fans this year.

Hilary took to Instagram, where she shared a few glimpses from“Santa Clause Lane”, which was released in 2002.

“I remember last Christmas Eve...Today Santa Claus Lane turns 24 and it has me reminiscing on all the fun we've had around the holidays together over the years...let's do it again this year?”

The Christmas album contains covers of songs, including "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town", "Jingle Bell Rock" "Wonderful Christmastime", "Sleigh Ride", and "Last Christmas".

The album also features guest appearances from Christina Milian, Romeo Miller and Hilary's older sister Haylie Duff.

Santa Claus Lane peaked at number two on US Billboard Top Heatseekers and Top Kid Audio charts and peaked at number 154 on the US Billboard 200.

Elsewhere, the album peaked at numbers 95 and 134 respectively in Canada and Japan. Its title track was featured in the 2002 Christmas comedy film The Santa Clause 2. The song was also released as a single alongside "Tell Me a Story" that December.

It was in 2002, when Duff stepped into the music industry, and her debut studio album.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something.