Why Did MRNA, KO, V Stocks Climb To 52-Week Highs Today?



Moderna stock hit a four-year high after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on optimism about its cancer research.

KO stock hit a record high of $94.10 after KFC U.S. switched from PepsiCo to Coca-Cola beverages. Visa stock rallied after BMO Capital raised its price target to $425.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Visa Inc. (V) hit fresh 52-week highs on Thursday as positive company news lifted investor sentiment. Goldman Sachs raised Moderna's price target ahead of melanoma vaccine data, Coca-Cola gained on KFC's beverage switch, and BMO Capital boosted Visa's target, citing consumer spending and growth in value-added services.

Moderna stock rose over 4%, while Visa and Coca-Cola stocks gained 2% and 0.2%, respectively.

Moderna's Cancer Pipeline Draws Attention

Moderna stock jumped to over a four-year high of $242.29 after Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter lifted the firm's price target to $137 from $120 while keeping a 'Neutral' rating. Investors are watching for additional results from the company's personalized cancer vaccine program, including Phase 3 melanoma data expected to be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress on Oct. 24.

The experimental treatment, intismeran (mRNA-4157 or V940), is also being evaluated for melanoma. Researchers and investors will be looking for evidence that the therapy can reduce the risk of disease recurrence over time. Early findings from Moderna's pancreatic cancer immunotherapy program have also added to interest in its oncology pipeline.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock flipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral'.

Coca-Cola Gains From KFC Beverage Partnership

Coca-Cola stock reached a record high of $94.10 as it benefited from news that Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) subsidiary, KFC's U.S. restaurants would switch from PepsiCo (PEP) beverages to Coca-Cola products. The agreement gives Coca-Cola access to thousands of restaurant locations and strengthens its position in the competitive fountain-drink market.

Coca-Cola has also been expanding its zero-sugar beverages and hydration offerings to reach consumers across different markets. The partnership arrives as investors continue to favor legacy consumer businesses with dependable cash generation and pricing power. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

Visa Benefits From Spending And Services Growth

Visa stock surged to a new all-time high of $403.21 after BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $425 from $405 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating. The firm pointed to steady consumer payment activity and the company's expanding value-added services business.

These services include tools for fraud prevention, cybersecurity and payment analytics. BMO expects this segment to compound at a high-20% range, helping Visa grow as its core payment-processing business matures. Visa is also investing in cross-border business payments through Visa B2B Connect and expanding tokenization technology, creating additional revenue streams.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

So far this year, MRNA, KO and V stocks have gained between 13% and 701%.

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