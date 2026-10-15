AI Recruitment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global ai recruitment market size was valued at USD 601.51 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 646.80 million in 2026 to USD 1156.14 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period from (2026-2034). North America dominated the ai recruitment market with a market share of 38.4% in 2025.

AI recruitment refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies to automate and improve hiring processes, including candidate sourcing, resume screening, skill assessment, interview scheduling, and talent selection ai recruitment market is tracked under HSN Code(8523)(Discs, Tapes, Solid-State Non-Volatile Storage Devices and Other Media for Recording Software, where applicable) and SIC Code(7372)(Prepackaged Software); the relevant HSN classification may vary because AI recruitment primarily involves software and digital services.

2025 Market Size: USD 601.51 Million 2026 Market Size: USD 646.80 Million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 1156.14 Million Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034):7.53%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 38.4% Fastest-growing Region: Asia-Pacific North America CAGR (2026–2034): 9.4%

By Component Leading Segment: Software Market Share in 2025: 71.8% By Deployment Fastest-growing Segment: Cloud CAGR(2026–2034): 8.8% By Vertical Leading Segment: IT & Telecom Market Share in 2025: 24.7%

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Video Interview Analytics

The ai recruitment market analysis shows that video interview analytics support the market share of automated hiring solutions by streamlining candidate assessments. The transition toward AI-assisted speech and response analysis helps recruiters review interviews more consistently. For example, HireVue offers video interviewing and AI-based assessment tools.

Automated Interview Scheduling

The ai recruitment market analysis shows that automated scheduling supports the market share of recruitment platforms by reducing coordination delays. The transition toward self-service booking and calendar integration helps candidates select available interview slots with less manual communication. For example, Calendly's scheduling tools allow candidates and recruiters to coordinate meetings based on availability.

Lack of transparency in AI recruitment decisions can make it difficult for employers and candidates to understand how screening algorithms rank applicants or assess suitability. These concerns can weaken trust in automated hiring systems and slow adoption among organizations that require clear, explainable recruitment processes.

Talent Pool Analytics and AI-Powered Career Matching Offers Growth Opportunities

Recruiters, HR teams, and staffing agencies benefit from insights into candidate skills, experience, and availability for future vacancies. Analytics subscriptions, workforce intelligence tools, and enterprise software contracts create revenue opportunities for companies such as LinkedIn and Eightfold AI.

Job seekers, employers, and career platforms benefit from AI tools that match candidate skills and career goals with suitable job openings. Premium matching services, recruitment platform subscriptions, and employer hiring solutions create additional revenue avenues for companies such as Gloat and Careerflow, supporting ai recruitment market growth.

The software segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of automation tools, data management platforms, and digital solutions. Its market share stood at 71.8%, valued at USD 431.88 million, reflecting its dominant position.

The services segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Demand for implementation, integration, maintenance, and technical support services supports continued adoption, with the segment accounting for 28.2% of the market, valued at USD 169.63 million.

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Cloud deployment accounted for the largest share at 74.6%, valued at USD 448.73 million. Remote accessibility, flexible resource allocation, and reduced infrastructure management support cloud adoption.

On-premises deployment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Organizations with strict data-control requirements and existing internal infrastructure continue to use locally hosted systems.

IT and telecom held the largest share at 24.7%, valued at USD 148.57 million, followed by enterprises at 22.1% (USD 132.93 million). Extensive digital infrastructure and the need to manage complex systems support IT and telecom adoption.

Healthcare is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, the second-highest rate among the listed verticals. Digital record management, connected healthcare systems, and secure data processing support technology adoption across healthcare organizations.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the ai recruitment market in 2025.

US Census Bureau data showed that business AI use remained around 17%–20% between December 2025 and May 2026, while 20%–23% of businesses expected to use AI within the following six months. Broader AI adoption could encourage employers to automate résumé screening, candidate matching, and interview scheduling, although the figures cover AI use across business functions rather than recruitment alone.

Statistics Canada reported that 35.9% of workers had used generative AI tools at work during the preceding 12 months, based on its March 2026 survey. This growing workplace familiarity may support acceptance of AI-enabled hiring tools, particularly for résumé processing and candidate communications, but the statistic does not measure recruitment software adoption directly.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an expected CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

An OECD report on AI and the Japanese labour market found that 23.5% of Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises reported using generative AI in the cited 2025 comparison, below Germany's 38.7%. Broader business adoption remains a potential growth driver for AI recruitment, but the figures suggest that adoption and implementation readiness may vary considerably across employers.

In August 2026, China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security organised an AI-focused recruitment event involving 400 employers and more than 11,000 advertised AI-related job opportunities. The event illustrates demand for specialist AI talent and the use of digital recruitment channels, creating a relevant opportunity for platforms that help employers source and screen candidates efficiently.

In June 2026, AI-related hiring in India's IT sector rose 16% year over year, while overall IT recruitment fell 3%, according to the monthly Naukri JobSpeak report cited by Reuters. The contrast points to continued demand for specialised AI talent and potential value in recruitment tools that identify skills and match candidates to technical roles.

Europe accounted for 27.1% of the ai recruitment market in 2025.

A UK government-commissioned AI Labour Market Survey published in January 2026 found that 35% of surveyed organisations struggled to fill AI roles, while 38% of businesses recruiting AI talent hired from outside the UK. Persistent skills shortages and international recruitment needs may increase the value of AI-enabled sourcing, candidate matching, and skills assessment tools.

The European Commission's 2026 employment analysis reported that nearly 20% of EU businesses used AI in 2025, up from 13.4% in 2024 and 7.6% in 2021. Germany's comparatively high business adoption of AI creates a favourable backdrop for HR technology adoption, although the EU-wide figure does not establish the proportion of German employers using AI recruitment systems.

The ai recruitment market is highly fragmented, with HR technology providers, applicant tracking system vendors, recruitment platforms, and specialized AI startups serving employers across industries players in the ai recruitment market include IBM Corporation, which reported USD 67.5 billion in 2025 revenue, Oracle Corporation, which recorded USD 57.4 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue, and Microsoft Corporation, which reported USD 281.7 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue; their cumulative ai recruitment market share

Established players compete through platform reliability, screening accuracy, software integration, data security, and client networks. Emerging players in the ai recruitment market ecosystem focus on affordable pricing, automated candidate matching, video interview analytics, bias reduction, and flexible solutions to meet specific hiring needs.

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) HireVue, Inc. (U.S.) LinkedIn Corporation (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany) Workday, Inc. (U.S.) Google LLC (U.S.) Pymetrics, Inc. (U.S.) Paradox, Inc. (U.S.)

July 2026: DeepTalent Technologies launched an AI-powered recruitment operating system for the Indian hiring market. The platform uses AI for resume analysis, candidate matching, workflow automation, and bias reduction, strengthening enterprise AI recruitment capabilities. June 2026: UserTesting completed the acquisition of User Interviews, integrating participant recruitment, candidate sourcing, and AI-driven insights into a unified research and recruitment ecosystem, expanding AI-enabled talent acquisition capabilities. May 2026: Phenom introduced a new suite of agentic AI recruiting capabilities, including autonomous AI agents for candidate sourcing, interview scheduling, talent rediscovery, and recruiter workflow automation, enhancing end-to-end AI recruitment processes.