Somalia Sets May Presidential Election

Mogadishu: Somalia announced on Thursday that parliamentary and presidential elections would be held next year in the deeply fragmented country that faces a long-running insurgency.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's second term ended earlier this year but his government declared a "transition period" in May, despite an agreement with the opposition on holding elections.

Mohamud has been attempting to move Somalia towards democratic elections, replacing a system based around clan elders, although his attempts have been opposed by regional leaders, who view it as a power grab.

The Election Commission said in a statement that parliamentary polls would be held on April 15, followed by a presidential vote scheduled for May 15.

In the capital Mogadishu, residents expressed mixed views.

"Announcing an election schedule through a process driven by one side, and rejected by the opposition, is effectively declaring a new conflict," said one, Omar Said.

Mohamud assumed power in 2022 but has argued he was given an extra year in the presidency when an amended constitution was passed by parliament earlier this year that set the framework for elections and extended the vote.