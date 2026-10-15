Qatar Could Become A Permanent Home For Global Sporting Championships

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar could turn its 2022 FIFA World Cup legacy into a year-round global sporting hub, letting countries host major international championships using the country's existing infrastructure instead of investing billions in new facilities.

Modhi al-Hajri, an expert and consultant in therapeutic and community nutrition, believes Qatar's proven hosting capabilities and extensive sports infrastructure offer an opportunity to pioneer a more sustainable model for international sporting events.

“When Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it was not merely hosting a sporting tournament; it was welcoming the entire world,” she said.

The tournament demonstrated that Qatar, despite its relatively small geographical size, could successfully manage an event of enormous international significance. It showcased the country's capabilities in hospitality, security, healthcare, transportation, sanitation and crowd management.

For al-Hajri, however, the World Cup's legacy extends beyond successfully staging a single tournament. It offers an opportunity to develop a sustainable international model that maximises existing infrastructure while creating new economic and sporting opportunities.

“Qatar has proven that it can host the world. The next step is to maximise the use of what has already been built and transform that success into a sustainable global model,” she said.

Al-Hajri proposes that Qatar position itself as a global destination for major sporting championships, allowing countries that secure the rights to host international competitions to explore partnerships to stage their events in Qatar.

Under this concept, participating countries would retain their identity and association with their tournaments, bringing their teams, fans and cultural traditions. At the same time, Qatar would provide the facilities and supporting services needed to stage the competitions.

These would include stadiums, training facilities, accommodation, transportation, security, healthcare, logistics, tourism and entertainment services.

Such an arrangement could reduce the financial and logistical pressures of building extensive infrastructure for major sporting events, particularly when facilities risk being underused after a tournament concludes.

“Instead of every country having to build stadiums, hotels, roads and supporting facilities for a single event, why not make use of an established infrastructure capable of hosting competitions throughout the year?” she asked.

Qatar's World Cup experience showed the importance of an integrated ecosystem that extends well beyond sporting venues. Transport networks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, healthcare facilities, security services and leisure attractions all contributed to the experience of athletes, officials and visitors.

Al-Hajri noted that the country's multicultural environment is another advantage. International visitors can enjoy diverse culinary offerings while experiencing Qatari culture, heritage and hospitality.

She believes this combination of infrastructure, accessibility and cultural diversity could help Qatar attract a wider range of international sporting events.

The proposal would not be limited to football. It could extend to athletics, swimming, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and other disciplines, creating a calendar of international competitions and establishing a year-round sporting destination.

Beyond sport, the initiative could generate economic benefits across several sectors, including aviation, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, tourism and transport. Regular international tournaments could also create opportunities for local businesses and strengthen the private sector's role in the sports economy.

Al-Hajri also sees the proposal as an opportunity to promote sustainability in the global sports industry.

Major sporting events often require substantial investment in venues and supporting infrastructure, raising questions about how to use these facilities effectively after competitions end. A model based on sharing and maximising existing infrastructure could help address this challenge while improving the efficiency of international events.

Rather than focusing exclusively on constructing new facilities, countries could explore partnerships that make better use of established sporting destinations.

Qatar has invested heavily in sports infrastructure and shown it can organise a tournament on the scale of the FIFA World Cup. Building on that experience, Al-Hajri believes the country could explore a broader role in the international sporting landscape.

Her vision is for Qatar to become more than an occasional host of major competitions. It could become a destination for international sporting events year-round, bringing together athletes, fans and cultures from across the world.

For al-Hajri, the challenge now is to turn Qatar's World Cup legacy into lasting value for the country and the international sporting community through a model built on collaboration, sustainability and the efficient use of existing resources.

2022 FIFA World Cup infrastructure projects sustainable model