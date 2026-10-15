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Minister Of Interior Meets Syrian Counterpart

Minister Of Interior Meets Syrian Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-15 11:18:50

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, met on Thursday with Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic, Anas Khattab, during His Excellency's visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly in the security fields. They also discussed several topics of mutual interest.

Qatar Syria

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Gulf Times

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