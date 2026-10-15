Qatar Condemns Colombia's Opening Of Embassy In Occupied Jerusalem
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's rejection of any measures aimed at altering Jerusalem's historical and legal status quo.
It called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and take action to counter any attempts to impose a new reality in the occupied city, preserve its historical and legal status quo, and safeguard the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.Colombian Embassy MoFA UN Security Council Resolution 478
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