Janet Jackson Is Britney Spears' Girl Crush For October

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has said that singer-songwriter Janet Jackson is her girl crush for this month. On Friday, the 'Criminal' hitmaker took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of Janet Jackson, who is also the sibling of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she heaped praise on Janet for her craft, and said that when she was young, Janet spoke to her heart and soul like nobody else could.

She wrote,“At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open. I kept repeating in my head,“No, No... Please come back, I wanna see that again... Where the hell did that come from???” It was her ability to be incredibly mysterious, so dark with a vibe that sucked you in immediately, and then this haunting simple angelic tone... The feeling she gives with her voice when she sings is so pure and genuine... She's not trying to be sexy... She just is... She can't help it... She has always been God to me. She's not just a singer, she is an entertainer in people's eyes”.

She further mentioned,“Not only do adults feel her presence in such a spellbound way... She's able to captivate the hearts of children as well!!! I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else... I have no idea why I'm writing this, but I do believe people like her are here for a reason... Just her smile alone changed the world forever... She's my girl crush this month (sic)”.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential figures in pop music, building an identity that extended far beyond being the youngest sibling of Michael Jackson. She rose to global superstardom with albums such as 'Control', 'Rhythm Nation 1814' and 'The Velvet Rope', blending pop, R&B and socially conscious storytelling. She has won multiple Grammy Awards.