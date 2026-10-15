Two Wanted Accused In Cow Slaughter Case Injured In UP Police Encounter In Kanpur, Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, Oct 16 (IANS) Two wanted accused who were absconding in connection with a cow slaughter incident in the Nawabganj police station area were injured in a police encounter in the Fazalganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday.

Police arrested both accused and admitted them to a hospital for treatment. They are being interrogated in connection with the case.

According to police, the cow slaughter incident occurred during the intervening night of October 7 and 8, in the Nawabganj police station area. After cow remains were recovered from the spot, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

Teams comprising the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit, surveillance, cyber and Nawabganj police were formed to investigate the case. Police arrested one accused on Thursday, while the search for the remaining suspects continued.

On October 16, police received information about the presence of two wanted accused in the Fazalganj police station area. Acting on the tip-off, teams from Fazalganj police station, SWAT, surveillance and the cyber unit jointly launched a search operation and cordoned off the area.

Police claimed that the accused opened fire at the police team with the intention of killing the personnel. In retaliatory firing, both accused sustained gunshot injuries.

The injured accused were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Srivastava said the accused were being interrogated and that further legal action would be taken based on the facts and evidence gathered during the investigation.

Separately, on October 15, two veterinary officers were suspended over alleged serious negligence in connection with the recent deaths of cattle during heavy rainfall in Badaun.

Departmental action was ordered against the Chief Veterinary Officer, while the Divisional Additional Director was directed to submit a response within 15 days. Suspension and disciplinary action were also recommended against the Block Development Officers of the two blocks concerned.