Sashti 2026: Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat For Durga Puja!

Sashti 2026 date and significance

Maha Sashti, which marks the formal beginning of Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal, will be observed on Friday, October 16, 2026. The day is dedicated to welcoming Goddess Durga and marks the beginning of the main festivities, which include traditional rituals, prayers and cultural celebrations.

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Sashti puja vidhi and rituals

The main rituals of Sashti include Kalparambha, the formal beginning of the puja, followed by Bodhon, the ceremonial awakening of Goddess Durga. Amantran and Adhivas are also performed to invite the deity and prepare for the worship. Bilva Nimantran, associated with the sacred bel tree, is another important observance.

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Sashti 2026 tithi and muhurat

According to the Kolkata-based Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika, the Shashthi tithi begins at 3:25 am on October 16 and ends at 5:55 am on October 17. The exact auspicious time for rituals varies according to the panjika and local customs, so devotees should consult their priest for the appropriate muhurat.

How devotees celebrate Maha Sashti

Devotees typically offer flowers, incense, lamps and prayers to Goddess Durga. In the evening, Bodhon and related ceremonies are performed at many pandals, marking the beginning of the festive celebrations. Sashti sets the stage for the following days of worship, including Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, before the festival concludes with Vijaya Dashami on October 21.