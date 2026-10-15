Navratri Day 6: Green Colour Significance, Maa Katyayani Worship Guide, What To Wear!

Green is the colour associated with the sixth day of Navratri in several popular Navratri colour traditions. It symbolises growth, prosperity, harmony, fertility and renewal. Representing the freshness of nature, green is believed to reflect peace, balance and positive energy. Devotees wear this colour to celebrate new beginnings and seek blessings for a prosperous life.

Durga Puja 2026: 13 Iconic Pandals to Visit Across India This Festive Season!

Goddess to Worship on Day 6 of Navratri

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is revered as a fierce and powerful form of the Divine Mother who destroys evil and protects her devotees. According to Hindu mythology, she was born to sage Katyayana after he performed intense penance to seek the Goddess's birth as his daughter.

Happy Panchami 2026: 75+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Captions to Share!

Maa Katyayani is commonly depicted with four arms, riding a lion and carrying weapons such as a sword and a lotus. Her divine form represents courage, strength, righteousness and the triumph of good over evil. She is also associated with the removal of obstacles and the fulfilment of sincere prayers.

According to Hindu tradition, unmarried women worship Maa Katyayani seeking a suitable life partner. Her worship is particularly associated with the Katyayani Vrata, mentioned in the Bhagavata Purana, in which the young gopis of Vrindavan prayed to the Goddess to attain Lord Krishna as their husband.

What Colour to Wear on Day 6 of Navratri?

Devotees can wear green sarees, salwar suits, lehengas, kurtas or other traditional outfits while offering prayers to Maa Katyayani. Those who prefer contemporary clothing can incorporate green through dupattas, shirts, jewellery, bangles or other accessories.

Light green, emerald, olive and parrot green are popular choices for festive attire. Green floral prints and embroidered outfits can also add a traditional touch to the celebration.

Rituals and Offerings for Maa Katyayani

Devotees begin the day by taking a bath, cleaning the prayer area and offering prayers to Maa Katyayani. Red flowers, particularly hibiscus, are commonly offered during worship. Fruits, sweets and other traditional offerings may also be presented according to family customs.

Chanting the Goddess's mantras and performing the Durga Puja rituals are considered important parts of the observance. One commonly recited mantra is: Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah.

While green is associated with the sixth day in many Navratri colour calendars, the prescribed colours can vary according to regional traditions and the calendar followed. The central focus of the day remains devotion to Maa Katyayani and the values of courage, righteousness and spiritual strength.