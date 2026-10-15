Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers In Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu

Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: Karnataka is witnessing renewed rainfall activity as the northeast monsoon gains strength. Bengaluru and several southern districts may experience heavy to very heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds

The northeast monsoon has intensified rainfall activity across Karnataka, with several districts likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers on Friday, October 16.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu are among the districts expected to experience intense rainfall.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the showers, potentially affecting daily commutes and outdoor activities. Wind speeds could reach 30-50 kmph in some areas.

Coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, may experience changing weather conditions, with spells of sunshine and rain. Residents should remain alert to local weather updates as rainfall patterns may vary across districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue across several parts of Karnataka over the weekend, although its intensity may vary by region.

Saturday, October 17: Coastal districts such as Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, along with the Malnad region, are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag in North Interior Karnataka may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Sunday, October 18: Rainfall intensity may ease slightly, but many parts of the state could continue to receive light to moderate showers, with isolated heavy spells. Thunderstorms and lightning may become more prominent during the evening and night.

People travelling over the weekend should account for possible traffic disruptions, waterlogging and reduced visibility during intense showers. Coastal residents should also exercise caution during periods of strong winds and follow local advisories before venturing into the sea.

The northeast monsoon is contributing to the renewed rainfall across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The prevailing weather pattern could sustain rainfall activity over several parts of the state, making it important for residents to monitor official forecasts.

Several Bengaluru localities, including Majestic, Town Hall, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Mysore Bank Circle, Corporation Circle, KR Market, Seshadri Road, Vidhana Soudha and Malleshwaram, experienced heavy rainfall.

The showers have raised concerns about traffic congestion, waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruptions to road travel.

Residents are advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and stay away from open grounds, lakesides and other exposed locations when lightning is active. Motorists should drive cautiously on waterlogged roads and watch out for fallen branches.

Farmers may also benefit from the renewed rainfall, particularly in areas where moisture is needed for agricultural activities. However, rainfall intensity and local conditions should be assessed before making decisions about irrigation or fieldwork.

With the northeast monsoon becoming more active, Karnataka residents should stay updated on district-level weather alerts and take necessary precautions during heavy rain and thunderstorms.