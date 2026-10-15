Sadd Seek Revival Against Duhail In Key Qatar Stars League Clash

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Struggling to find their best form, Al Sadd will return to the Qatar Stars League with a tough tie against traditional rivals Al Duhail at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Sunday.

Al Sadd recently lost to Saudi giants Al Hilal 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite and their Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu said:“We are not in our best form at the moment. In football, it is natural for a team to go through periods when it is not at its best. However, we will fight again and work hard to return to winning ways."

Al Sadd would therefore look to regroup against Al Duhail. While Al Sadd are currently second in the QSL standings with 12 points, one point adrift of leaders Al Rayyan, Al Duhail are third with 9 points.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli and Al Wakrah will kick-start round six at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.

Al Ahli arrive after a resounding 5-0 win over Al Sailiya and are currently 6th with seven points.

Al Wakrah eeked out a 3-2 win against Al Gharafa in their previous round to move up to 5 points to be 9th in the table.

Al Wakrah coach Jose Luis Sierra said,“We are well aware that we are facing tough opponents with quality players across all positions. They also secured an impressive result in their last match and are looking to keep their own winning momentum going.

“We have prepared thoroughly for this encounter, making the best possible use of the resources available to us. I believe everyone is fully ready to perform at his best. We just need a bit of good fortune during the match,” said Sierra.

Al Ahli coach Borja Jimenez said,“We look forward to continuing our good form and improving our position in the overall standings. Securing a win will require a high level of focus, especially against a strong opponent like Al Wakrah, one of the best teams in terms of tactical organization and quality of individual players.

“The match will not be easy. I am well aware of the high level Al Wakrah displayed in their previous round, a match they won, and we will approach the game with full concentration to secure a victory,” said Borja Jimenez.

Al Ahli player Naim Sliti said,“I am happy with my strong start for the club, having scored two goals in the previous round following my return to the team this season."

In Thursday's second game, Al Shahania will face Al Arabi at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Al Shahania had a 1-0 win over Lusail in their last game and are 7th with seven points.

Al Arabi head into the match in high spirits having beaten Al Sadd 3-2, a result that lifted them to 9 points and into the top four.

Al Arabi coach Cosmin Contra said, "We have moved ahead from our recent victory over Al Sadd and the focus is now on the next challenge. League matches demand consistent tactical and mental discipline. Al Shahania are well-organized defensively and possess a squad of capable players, which necessitates maximum effort, composure and the clinical conversion of scoring opportunities."

Al Shahania coach Younes Ali opined,“It is difficult facing Al Arabi, a well-organized side with significant experience and players capable of making a decisive impact.

“My prior familiarity with Al Arabi is a positive factor even though they have since brought in new players and technical staff. I have confidence in the potential of my players and their ambition to deliver a performance that truly reflects their capabilities,” he stressed.

Qatar Stars League Fixtures

Friday: 5.30pm: Al Ahli vs Al Wakrah at Al Thumama Stadium; 7.45pm: Al Shahania vs Al Arabi at Khalifa International Stadium

Saturday: 5.30pm: Al Sailiya vs Qatar SC at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium; 7.45pm: Lusail vs Al Shamal at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium

Sunday: 5.30pm: Al Sadd vs Al Duhail at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium; 7.45pm: Al Gharafa vs Al Rayyan at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

Al Sadd Qatar Stars League Al Duhail football