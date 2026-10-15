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Moj Undersecretary Meets Head Of ICRC Delegation In Qatar

Moj Undersecretary Meets Head Of ICRC Delegation In Qatar


Date: 2026-10-15 11:13:48

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Chairman of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law, and Chairman of the Permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law, Saeed bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi met Thursday with Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in the State of Qatar, Charles-Richard Sabga.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law and the ICRC in areas of mutual interest. They also discussed prospects for future partnership between the Permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law and the ICRC.

HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice expressed his appreciation for the support provided by the ICRC to the Permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law during the stages of its establishment, emphasising the importance of continued cooperation to support the Committee's work and achieve its intended objectives.

For his part, Charles-Richard Sabga welcomed the appointment of HE Saeed bin Abdullah al-Suwaidi as the first Chairman of the Permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law. He further commended Qatar's legal expertise and the role it is expected to play in supporting the work of the Permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law.

Ministry of Justice ICRC

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Gulf Times

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