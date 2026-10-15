Governments Explore Alternative Currency Bonds As Funding Tightens Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiGovernments and state-backed borrowers are increasingly exploring bonds denominated in currencies other than the US dollar as competition for capital drives up financing costs, a senior Citigroup banker said on Thursday.
Stephanie von Friedeburg, Citi's global head of the public sector group, said demand for financing from governments and private companies was placing pressure on available investment capital, with artificial intelligence infrastructure attracting substantial private funding.
Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Bangkok, she identified the Chinese renminbi, Australian dollar, Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar as markets attracting interest from issuers seeking more diversified funding sources.
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