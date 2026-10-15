Google Cuts Quantum Computing Errors Fortyfold With Willow Arabian Post
The breakthrough, announced on Thursday by Google's Quantum AI research team, involves a technique called magic state cultivation, tested on the company's Willow quantum processor. Findings published in the scientific journal Science show that the approach achieved 99.99% logical fidelity for specialised quantum states essential to advanced computation.
The development addresses one of the biggest technical obstacles facing quantum computing: producing sufficiently reliable quantum operations without consuming excessive hardware resources. Google's researchers demonstrated that carefully controlled error detection could substantially improve the quality of quantum states required for sophisticated calculations.
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