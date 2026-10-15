Brazil's Santa Catarina Hosts Arab Ambassadors

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Ambassadors from Arab countries with diplomatic representation in Brazil visited Santa Catarina state this week to discuss expanding ties beyond trade to include logistics, know-how exports, cooperation, and investment in innovation and startups. The diplomats from Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, along with Mohamad Orra Mourad, vice president for international relations and secretary-general of the(ABCC ), were received by Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello.

At a meeting with the state governor, Nabil Adghoghi, dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil and Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, said trade between Brazil and Arab countries totaled USD 23.3 billion from January to September this year. He noted that the Arab world is Brazil's third-largest trading partner but stressed that, beyond food security, there is room to expand trade in manufactured goods. Brazil is a major food supplier to Arab countries, which in turn supply fertilizers essential to Brazilian agriculture, as well as energy to the Brazilian market.

“Santa Catarina state has significant potential to establish partnerships with Arab economies, not only in agribusiness, of course, but also in high-value-added sectors such as agritech, pharmaceuticals, tourism, air and maritime logistics,” said Adghoghi at the meeting.

The Moroccan ambassador was joined on the mission by Bahrain's Ambassador Bader Abbas Alhelaibi, Qatar's Ambassador Ahmad Bin Mohammed Ali Mohamed Al-Shebani, and Kuwait's Ambassador Talal Rashed Al-Mansour, as well as other embassy and ABCC representatives and Mourad.

Speaking to ANBA at the end of the mission, Adghoghi said the initiative was part of a program by the Council of Arab Ambassadors, in partnership with the ABCC, to engage with Brazil's states. While embassies interact with the federal government almost daily in Brasília, the program seeks to bring new stakeholders into relations between Brazil and Arab countries.

“The interactions were very positive. We saw significant potential to expand trade partnerships and flows between Arab countries and the state of Santa Catarina,” the dean said, adding that the program's potential for engagement with Brazil's states had become clear.

Adghoghi identified opportunities to strengthen ties between Arab countries and Santa Catarina in logistics, given the state's six ports; agricultural knowledge-sharing, drawing on its expertise in apple and rice production; innovation and startups, by showcasing local technologies to Arab countries and attracting investment from the region; and aquaculture, through investment and partnerships in view of Santa Catarina's significant fish production.

“The visit was very productive. The ambassadors who attended were highly engaged, and there was ample opportunity to interact with the various state secretariats. They all showed great interest in visiting Arab countries, learning more about them and exploring business opportunities in the region,” Mourad told ANBA.

The secretary-general highlighted the state governor's business-oriented approach, which, he said, makes it easier for entrepreneurs and companies to establish operations in Santa Catarina.

The mission took place from October 12 to 15 and included meetings with power utility Celesc, water and sanitation company Casan, the Santa Catarina agricultural research institute Epagri, alongside the state Secretariat of Agriculture and Livestock, agricultural development company Cidasc, the state Secretariat for National Affairs, the state Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation and other government departments, and Deputy Governor Marilisa Boehm. During a visit to Sapiens Park, the delegation learned about companies working on hydroseeding, nanovectors, solar panels and other innovations.

Speaking to ANBA, Mourad highlighted the insights gained during the meetings, including Celesc's work on renewable energy, Casan's efforts to expand sewage treatment across the state, Epagri's research underpinning local agricultural products, and investments in technology and port infrastructure, among other areas. The delegation was also impressed by Sapiens Park, a hub established to host companies investing in technology products, startups and business incubators.

During the mission, the governor signed a memorandum with Morocco's Guelmim-Oued Noun region to strengthen bilateral partnerships. Ambassador Nabil Adghoghi also received the Anita Garibaldi Medal, the highest honor awarded by the Santa Catarina state government. The medal recognizes individuals who have provided outstanding services or made significant contributions to the development of Santa Catarina.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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