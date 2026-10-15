6 SCA Tools For Open-Source Risk In Industrial Software

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Industrial software incorporates existing libraries and external dependencies to streamline development. These components power manufacturing applications, industrial control systems, and other solutions.

However, you might need to address security weaknesses and licensing violations in industrial systems. Traditional security testing can't fully cover every component. SCA tools will help you address this gap.

We gathered some of the best SCA tools in this article to help you find a solution that will match your security requirements. So, keep reading!

About Software Composition Analysis

SCA is a security practice that identifies and evaluates open-source components and dependencies within your software application.

It's pretty difficult to track thousands of external libraries manually. SCA tools automate this process. They help your development and security teams understand which components they use and what risks they may introduce.

One of the main functions of SCA is dependency discovery. These tools identify software components and their versions by scanning

Source code Package manifests Lockfiles Binaries Other supported artifacts

So, you can detect direct dependencies added to a project and any transitive dependencies.

SCA tools also check identified components against vulnerability databases. They can report the severity of each vulnerability and help you assess the potential impact. Some solutions also recommend safer versions and alternative components.

Open-source license compliance is another important capability of these tools. These licenses outline specific rules for software use and distribution. SCA tools help you identify them and enforce internal policies.

Many SCA platforms also generate and manage an SBOM. They help you track dependencies and manage any new vulnerabilities. Plus, they provide customers and auditors with information about your software supply chain.

Not to mention that these tools can help you with your remediation efforts. They let you focus on components that are exposed to potential attacks or affect critical systems. It's useful in industrial environments, where software updates require extensive testing and scheduled maintenance.

Top 6 SCA Tools

The right SCA tool for you depends on the components of your industrial software. You should also evaluate your security requirements and management process for software releases.

A suitable tool will help you identify vulnerabilities and maintain accurate dependency inventories. The following six tools offer different approaches to managing these risks.

1. Aikido

Aikido enables you to detect any security flaws and potential licensing issues in open-source elements.

It detects malware and licenses that may pose legal risks. You can rank these vulnerabilities by specifying whether the affected code is reachable and exploitable.

Its key features include

Dependency inventories Container scanning License visibility SBOM generation Remediation support

Aikido Security is a good option if you distribute applications with open-source libraries and container packages.

You can use it to assess component risks before release. Plus, you can generate SBOMs to share with your customers. However, make sure that this tool matches your artifacts and build environment.

Best for: Vulnerability management for open-source dependencies and container packages.

2. OWASP

OWASP Dependency-Check is another useful tool for software analysis. It maps dependencies and catches publicly disclosed vulnerabilities.

This tool analyzes essential dependency data and maps its components to identifiers. Then, it links these identified matches to relevant CVE records.

Some of its key features are

Dependency analysis CVE detection Build-tool integration CI/CD integration Reporting

You can use this solution to add vulnerability scanning functionality to your current workflows. It is valuable for projects that use supported Java ecosystems and compatible build tools.

However, the main purpose of this solution is known vulnerability detection rather than complete license governance. So, you have to evaluate if it can handle all the technologies and components you use.

Best for: Discovering exposures in open-source libraries before software releases.

3. Black Duck

Black Duck can offer you a range of capabilities for software composition analysis. It helps you assess your existing security issues and lower risks associated with software dependencies.

Its key features are

Vulnerability intelligence License compliance Component analysis Risk prioritization Corporate governance

Black Duck is a good alternative for maintaining several products. It is also suitable for projects with long release cycles and structured management.

You can use this tool to monitor any external elements and evaluate risks across your software portfolio. Yet, you should confirm it fits your programming frameworks and SBOM processes.

Best for: Enterprise solutions for identifying open-source risks and enforcing license policies.

4. FOSSA

FOSSA can offer you license compliance checks and SBOM tracking functionalities. You can use it to review your software components and find potential threats within its dependencies.

Its SBOM capabilities support the generation and sharing of component inventories.

Some of its key features are

License detection Vulnerability scanning SBOM management Attribution reporting Policy enforcement Binary analysis

FOSSA is useful for industrial software companies that distribute their products to customers and need proper records of their external dependencies. Its license controls and SBOM reporting can help your team members work from consistent component information.

This tool is especially worth your attention if you need software transparency and compliance documentation. However, you should verify the capabilities available in your chosen plan. Also, make sure its artifact analysis supports your specific applications.

Best for: License risk management and SBOM monitoring.

5. Trivy

Trivy is another advanced vulnerability scanner that helps you find security issues in your software. It can also generate SBOMs and scan existing files for license problems.

Its key features are

Container image scanning Dependency scanning SBOM generation SBOM analysis Automation Infrastructure checks

Industrial application teams can use Trivy to scan containerized software and integrate security checks into CI/CD workflows. Its open-source model is also great for building security checks into your existing workflows.

However, this tool has one important limitation. Trivy's coverage depends on the artifact you scan and your package type. So, you should evaluate it using your real project outputs.

Best for: Scanning container images and application artifacts for exposures.

6. Grype

Grype is a vulnerability detection tool created by Anchore. It examines software components across container images, file directories, and SBOMs. Then, it matches them against records of reported vulnerabilities.

This tool supports major operating system package ecosystems and a range of language-specific dependencies.

Some of its key features are

Vulnerability detection SBOM-based scanning Risk prioritization CI/CD automation Local scanning

Grype is a great alternative for integrating a focused vulnerability scanner into your automated release checks. It also allows you to rescan existing SBOMs as new security vulnerabilities emerge.

Grype focuses primarily on vulnerability detection. So, you might need other tools to handle license compliance and control SBOMs in one place.

Best for: Fast scans of containers, filesystems, and SBOMs.

How to Choose a Tool for Industrial Software

You need to consider many different factors when selecting an SCA tool for your industrial software. The right solution will provide visibility into open-source dependencies while fitting your current development and maintenance processes.

Some of the main aspects to evaluate include

Industrial software architecture Legacy system compatibility SBOM requirements Security and compliance needs: Development workflow integration Remediation constraints Scalability and cost

Make sure to test shortlisted tools against representative projects and software releases. You have to compare their component detection accuracy and ability to identify dependencies in your actual deliverables.

We suggest you do a pilot project to see any gaps before you roll out the new solution.

Conclusion

SCA tools help manufacturers uncover known software vulnerabilities and maintain reliable SBOM records. These capabilities are essential when software changes require extensive validation.

The best SCA tool varies depending on your technical environment and priorities. So, you have to assess your

Software architecture Supported artifact types Future maintenance needs Risk prioritization

You should evaluate different tools against real industrial software projects and verify their coverage. Then, you have to ensure their recommendations fit your development and operational processes.

Hope that our guide was useful and you'll find the appropriate tool for your requirements!