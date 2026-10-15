Art Basel Paris Director Karim Crippa On Fair's Appeal

MENAFN - USA Art News), the new director of, emphasized that time has become the ultimate luxury for participants. He shared his recommendations for must-see exhibitions inas the fair prepares to open.

This year's edition of the Paris fair, which begins with VIP access on Tuesday, marks the first under Crippa's leadership. He assumed the role last fall. Art Basel Paris launched in 2022 and has quickly gained popularity among dealers and collectors, leading to discussions about its potential to surpass Art Basel Basel as the leading global art fair.

Crippa, 35, joined Art Basel in 2018, having previously served in various communications capacities. He recalled,“I used to write Noah Horowitz's exhibitor newsletters when he was still the director of the Miami Beach fair,” he said during a video call earlier this month.

Now as director, Crippa aims to enhance the fair's appeal for dealers and collectors. He noted that the fair is still relatively new, stating,“We're still a young fair, only five editions in. It's important that we keep making the effort to explain who we are and what we do.”

When asked about the fair's strong appeal, Crippa attributed it to two factors:“One is the fantasy of Paris, which we've seen on T.V. and which lives in a collective imagination. The other is the reality of contemporary Paris, which is so young, so diverse, and so prone to trying new things. Where those two meet is the sweet spot that excites people most, and that's what we're trying to cultivate.”

To ensure the event remains valuable for galleries and collectors who are reconsidering the number of fairs they attend, Crippa highlighted the importance of availability, daily problem-solving, and a personal approach. He pointed to the Avant-Première event, initiated last year, which takes place on Tuesday afternoon before the main VIP day. This event, stemming from exhibitor feedback, allows galleries to invite specific collectors for in-depth discussions without rush, providing what Crippa called“the ultimate luxury, which is time.” He hopes it will again be successful this year, as galleries had more time to select clients compared to its late announcement in 2025.

Regarding the desires of the next generation of collectors, Crippa observed,“I often hear that they want to be part of an experience. The experiential side of collecting, and the connections you can create with fellow patrons, artists, or people in the industry, are quite important.” He emphasized the significance of real-life connections in a digitized world and mentioned the fair's VIP programs which create immersive moments with artists, curators, and other art market professionals.

Responding to the rise of smaller, boutique art events, Crippa referenced the French saying,“la nature a horreur du vide,” meaning nature abhors a void. He believes such events fill gaps within the broader art market and supports a diversity of offerings. He added that competition from new formats fosters innovation and closer attention to stakeholder needs, ultimately benefiting the overall ecosystem.

Crippa also recommended several current exhibitions in Paris: a“small but exquisite” show featuring Kader Attia and Elizabeth Peyton at the Louvre. He also suggested the Musée Gustave Moreau, which houses the Symbolist painter's work in his former home and studio, and currently features a show by contemporary artist Ali Banisadr. Lastly, he expressed anticipation for the opening of Le Large, collector Laurent Dumas's new art center in west Paris, which will present its inaugural exhibition curated by Cecilia Alemani. The director also confirmed his preference for Coke Zero over Diet Coke.

Source: Artnet News