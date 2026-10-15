Books Explore Textile Art's Cultural And Political Dimensions

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two new books published byandindelve into the rich histories and cultural significance of textile and fiber art. These titles examine diverse traditions, including, and, challenging conventional perceptions of craft.

One of the books, Reparative Craft: Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick as a Textile Artist by Jason Edwards, published by Duke University Press, explores the textile art created by influential queer and literary theorist Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick. The book analyzes her textile pieces from the mid-1990s through the 2000s, a period when she was also writing Touching Feeling. It highlights how Sedgwick's textile collages and sculptures reflect themes such as illness, repair, death, and her interest in Buddhism.

The other title, Stories in the Seams: A People's History of Black Quilts and Their Makers by Sharbreon Plummer, released by Chronicle Books, builds upon Plummer's argument that Black American quilts are inextricably linked to the inner lives of their creators. This idea was previously articulated in an opinion piece for Hyperallergic in June. Structured into three sections titled“memory,”“method,” and“medicine,” the collection features essays, tributes, and interviews that emphasize the interiority of Black American quiltmakers alongside their technical skill. Plummer, who also contributed to Routed West, traces the influence of these quilts on artists and writers like Romare Bearden and bell hooks. In her introduction, Plummer writes,“Black quilts remind us that healing, connection, and creativity are still possible.”

These publications aim to move beyond restrictive categories such as the“craft versus art” debate and outdated notions of“women's work,” offering fresh perspectives on the meditative and political dimensions inherent in textile traditions. Lakshmi Rivera Amin, associate editor and books editor, noted that these books“piece together a new history of textile art, stitch by stitch.”

Source: Hyperallergic