Harlem Hospital Restores WPA Murals By Alston And Hayes
The restored pieces include two murals by Charles Alston,“Magic in Medicine” ( 1940 ) and“Modern Medicine” ( 1940 ), along with Hayes's eight-panel mural,“Pursuit of Happiness” ( 1937 ).
After a public protest by artists, the hospital commissioner reversed this initial decision.
Source: Hyperallergic
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