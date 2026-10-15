Harlem Hospital Restores WPA Murals By Alston And Hayes

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Arts in Medicine department atcompleted conservation work on three New Deal-era murals and asculpture at its Harlem hospital on. These works from the Great Depression era are displayed in the hospital's indoor mural pavilion and reflect a crucial period when Black artists secured unprecedented public commissions through the

The restored pieces include two murals by Charles Alston,“Magic in Medicine” ( 1940 ) and“Modern Medicine” ( 1940 ), along with Hayes's eight-panel mural,“Pursuit of Happiness” ( 1937 ).

After a public protest by artists, the hospital commissioner reversed this initial decision.

Source: Hyperallergic