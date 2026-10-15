Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Harlem Hospital Restores WPA Murals By Alston And Hayes


Date: 2026-10-15 11:06:50

(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Arts in Medicine department at NYC Health + Hospitals completed conservation work on three New Deal-era murals and a John Rhoden sculpture at its Harlem hospital on Wednesday, October 14. These works from the Great Depression era are displayed in the hospital's indoor mural pavilion and reflect a crucial period when Black artists secured unprecedented public commissions through the Works Progress Administration's (WPA) Federal Art Project.

The restored pieces include two murals by Charles Alston,“Magic in Medicine” ( 1940 ) and“Modern Medicine” ( 1940 ), along with Hayes's eight-panel mural,“Pursuit of Happiness” ( 1937 ).

After a public protest by artists, the hospital commissioner reversed this initial decision.

Source: Hyperallergic

MENAFN15102026005694012507ID1111817793


USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search