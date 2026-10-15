Soho's Guild & Greyshkul Gallery Explored In Cooper Union Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new group exhibition at Cooper Union'sin the East Village explores the history and enduring influence of, a SoHo gallery that operated from. The exhibition, which features works by over, is on view through

Artists such as Mariah Robertson, Dana Schutz, Sara Greenberger Rafferty, Ryan Johnson, B. Wurtz, Ryan Muller, and Valerie Hegarty are included in the show. Some of these artists exhibited at Guild & Greyshkul, while others were part of its broader artistic community.

The exhibition was organized by the gallery's three artist founders, Anya Kielar, Johannes VanDerBeek, and Sara VanDerBeek. They were invited by Adriana Farmiga, dean of the Cooper Union School of Art, and Yuri Masnyj, its associate dean. All five individuals also have their own artwork featured in the show.

Sara VanDerBeek recently discussed the gallery's origins and operations as young artists in New York during an interview with Artnet News. The conversation touched upon the financial challenges of running the space, the reasons behind its closure, and advice for those establishing art spaces today. According to Andrew Russeth, the discussion addresses themes relevant to artists, curators, and dealers facing New York's rising costs and the art scene's increasing aversion to risk.

Source: Artnet News