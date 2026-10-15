Investornewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Looks Beyond Homebuilding To Scale Its Vision
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About BOXABL Inc.
BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes. For more information, visit the company's website at .
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at
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