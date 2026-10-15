Investornewsbreaks BOXABL Inc. (NASDAQ: BXBL) Looks Beyond Homebuilding To Scale Its Vision

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL), a modular housing technology company, has launched a new mergers, acquisitions and partnerships initiative aimed at expanding its presence across the housing supply chain and building a more integrated factory-built housing platform. The company is inviting manufacturers, landholders, developers, logistics providers, lenders, installers, automation specialists and technology owners to explore potential transactions, including acquisitions, joint ventures, intellectual property deals and other strategic combinations. Possible deal structures may involve cash, stock or a combination of both, subject to due diligence, applicable approvals and definitive agreements. The initiative builds on BOXABL's flagship 361-square-foot Casita modular home and its broader vision for connectable and stackable housing configurations, supported by its Las Vegas manufacturing facility and ongoing automation efforts. By pursuing capabilities beyond home manufacturing, BOXABL aims to address challenges throughout the housing process, from production and transportation to land development, installation and financing, as it seeks to expand its role in the affordable housing market.

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About BOXABL Inc.

BOXABL is transforming the housing market with its modular building systems designed to deliver affordable, high-quality homes at unprecedented speed. Founded in 2017, BOXABL's innovative approach has attracted worldwide attention as it aims to solve housing challenges for individuals and communities alike. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361 square foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities. The Casita unfolds on-site in less than an hour and is manufactured inside BOXABL's facilities. BOXABL also has announced the Baby Box, a smaller 120 square foot unit built to RV code, intended for simpler, no foundation setups. BOXABL is also developing stackable and connectable box models that can be combined to form townhomes, multifamily units, or larger single-family homes. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

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