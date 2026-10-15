Experimental Vaccine Delivers Promising Results In Brain Cancer Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) For more than two decades, no meaningful progress in the way glioblastoma is treated has been made. However, a recent clinical trial testing an experimental vaccine has shown promise by increasing the survival time of GBM patients, particularly those younger than 65 years.

Meanwhile, other entities like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are also making significant progress in their efforts to develop effective treatments indicated for...

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