Techmediabreaks AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTCID: AIMV) Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Heal Access Canada

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AI Maverick Intel (OTCID: AIMV) announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Heal Access Canada Inc., an artificial intelligence (“AI”) healthcare technology company, from its controlling stockholder, HEAL Group Holdings Inc. The transaction includes $5 million in consideration through a secured, two-year promissory note bearing 10% annual interest, plus 20 million exchangeable shares convertible into AIMV common stock. Heal Access operates an AI-powered healthcare intelligence platform that integrates patient information and supports clinical workflows. The platform is operational in five countries and serves more than 118,000 patients. The acquisition remains subject to several closing conditions, including at least $6 million in financing and independent special committee ratification.

AIMV expects to use commercially reasonable efforts to complete the required financing by Dec. 31, 2026, with either party permitted to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by Feb. 28, 2027. The company will also assume approximately $6.4 million in existing obligations owed by Heal Access and its subsidiaries to HEAL Group and affiliates. AIMV clarified that its Sept. 21 announcement incorrectly described the acquisition agreement as definitive, noting that the binding agreement was signed Oct. 12, 2026. Upon conversion of all exchangeable shares, HEAL Group would hold approximately 80.1% of AIMV common stock before accounting for any shares issued in the financing.

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About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.

AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation focused on artificial intelligence in healthcare. AIMV has agreed to acquire Heal Access, an agentic AI healthcare platform live in five countries, and intends to grow through Heal Access and through further acquisitions of AI and technology-enabled healthcare businesses, including opportunities available to it under its right of first refusal agreement with HEAL Group Holdings Inc., its controlling stockholder. AIMV's common stock is quoted on the OTCID Basic Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol“AIMV”.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AIMV are available in the company's newsroom at

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