Techmediabreaks AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTCID: AIMV) Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Heal Access Canada
AIMV expects to use commercially reasonable efforts to complete the required financing by Dec. 31, 2026, with either party permitted to terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by Feb. 28, 2027. The company will also assume approximately $6.4 million in existing obligations owed by Heal Access and its subsidiaries to HEAL Group and affiliates. AIMV clarified that its Sept. 21 announcement incorrectly described the acquisition agreement as definitive, noting that the binding agreement was signed Oct. 12, 2026. Upon conversion of all exchangeable shares, HEAL Group would hold approximately 80.1% of AIMV common stock before accounting for any shares issued in the financing.
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About AI Maverick Intel, Inc.
AI Maverick Intel, Inc. is a Delaware corporation focused on artificial intelligence in healthcare. AIMV has agreed to acquire Heal Access, an agentic AI healthcare platform live in five countries, and intends to grow through Heal Access and through further acquisitions of AI and technology-enabled healthcare businesses, including opportunities available to it under its right of first refusal agreement with HEAL Group Holdings Inc., its controlling stockholder. AIMV's common stock is quoted on the OTCID Basic Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the symbol“AIMV”.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AIMV are available in the company's newsroom at
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