Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Combines Digital Technology With Flexible Lending Options

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven mortgage lender and fractional equity platform, has launched a Rate Optimization Program offering a $3,000 lender credit on qualifying Bank Statement mortgages to attract self-employed borrowers, entrepreneurs and others with non-traditional income. The offer applies to purchase and refinance loans of at least $250,000 locked by Oct. 31, 2026, with eligible borrowers able to use the credit toward qualifying closing costs, an interest-rate buydown or future mortgage payments, subject to loan terms. The initiative supports Beeline's strategic shift toward Non-Qualified Mortgage products, including Bank Statement loans and Debt Service Coverage Ratio mortgages for real estate investors. The company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $2.6 million, up 57% year over year, alongside improving operating margins, and has indicated that the third quarter could rank among its strongest revenue periods. Beeline is also leveraging AI tools and digital workflows to streamline mortgage qualification and processing as it seeks to expand its lending business and serve borrowers who may not fit traditional underwriting criteria.

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About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience. Beeline Loans, Inc., NMLS # 1799947, is a subsidiary of Beeline.

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