Biomednewsbreaks - Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Advances Expansion Plans With Meduvo And Zoolzy Acquisitions, Uplisting

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTCQB: ETST), a healthcare, pharmacy, and telemedicine holding company, uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market on Sept. 17, 2026, marking a key milestone in its fiscal 2027 growth strategy. The move follows a strong first quarter, with revenue increasing 3% to $9.0 million and net income rising 57% to $715,697, alongside acquisitions of Meduvo LLC, a compounding pharmacy, and Zoolzy LLC, a pharmaceutical distributor that expands the company's opportunities in human therapeutics and animal health. At its Aug. 31 annual shareholder meeting, investors also approved measures supporting potential future uplisting to the Nasdaq or NYSE, the planned retirement of the dual-class voting structure, and a new non-dilutive executive compensation framework. Together, these developments reflect ETST's focus on improving operational efficiency, broadening its business portfolio, enhancing corporate governance, and positioning the company for continued growth.

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About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a diversified holding company focused on the health and wellness sector. The company's principal operating strategy is to build a vertically integrated healthcare platform that combines compounding pharmacy operations, telemedicine platforms, clinical support, and direct-to-patient fulfillment. The company's healthcare operations are supported by investments in real estate and asset management activities and a consumer products business.

The core of the company's value proposition is the seamless integration of patient care, from consultation to fulfillment. This is achieved through the synergy of specialized subsidiaries.

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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