Gold Holds $4,100 Price, But Inflation Presents Downside Risk

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) While the price of gold continues to exceed $4,100 per ounce, persistent inflation, a strengthening U.S. dollar and rising bond yields could limit further gains. Although the precious metal has recovered from the decline it suffered as last week ended, analysts believe its price must go above $4,200 to establish a stronger bullish trend.

However, persistent inflation and elevated yields could restrict its recovery, leaving the $4,200 level crucial in determining its next move. Analysts and companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be tracking how bullion's price moves as the...

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