PHCC Celebrates International Day Of Older Persons

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the slogan“Your Wisdom Gives Us Strength; Your Expertise Guides Us as We Shape the Future Together”, the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) celebrated the International Day of Older Persons, observed annually on October 1, by organising a series of awareness activities and events across all its health centres. The celebrations included home healthcare services for patients, their families, and caregivers during daily home visits, as well as the distribution of symbolic gifts.

The celebrations featured a range of educational and awareness-raising activities aimed at improving public understanding of age-related conditions and prevention, highlighting the healthcare needs of older persons, and promoting awareness of their rights and the importance of receiving safe, comprehensive healthcare. The events also introduced the entities that provide services to this population and emphasised the importance of partnership and co-ordination among the various stakeholders supporting their care.

PHCC affirmed that organising these activities across all its health centres reflects its commitment to expanding outreach and engaging older persons and their families nationwide. PHCC currently provides home healthcare services through 25 health centres across Qatar. They are available to eligible Qatari patients and citizens of the Gulf Co-operation Council countries aged 50 and above, in accordance with the service's approved eligibility criteria.

Home healthcare services provide integrated care through a multidisciplinary team. These services include medical assessments and follow-up, treatment plan development, medication reviews, and necessary medical tests, as well as nursing services such as monitoring vital signs, wound care, blood sample collection, and administering vaccinations and prescribed medications. The section also provides physiotherapy and clinical nutrition services based on each patient's health needs.

The Home Healthcare Services Section places considerable emphasis on health education by participating in annual health campaigns and events, preparing and distributing awareness materials for patients and their families, and providing information and guidance boards at health centres to explain the service, its eligibility requirements and the application process.

PHCC concluded the celebration by reaffirming its commitment to continuously enhance home healthcare services, monitor service quality and beneficiary satisfaction, and strengthen collaboration with relevant institutions and stakeholders across the country. These efforts aim to improve home healthcare quality and ensure the delivery of safe, effective, patient-centred services that address the needs of older persons while preserving their health, dignity, and quality of life.

PHCC International Day of Older Persons caregivers healthcare