Rising Vaccine Hesitancy And Worst US Measles Outbreak In Decades

MENAFN - Gulf Times) After eradicating measles transmission within the country in 2000, the United States is now battling its biggest resurgence of the virus since 1991, fueled by rising vaccine hesitancy. More than 6,300 infections and at least eight fatalities have been reported by state and local officials since Robert F Kennedy Jr, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, took the nation's top health job in early 2025.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has changed how the federal government recognises deaths from measles in the midst of the worst US outbreak of the highly infectious virus in more than three decades, prompting backlash from disease experts and political opponents.

For over a century, US state and local health officials have been required to report cases of death in people with a measles diagnosis to the federal government. These reports are separate from death certificates issued by hospital staff or coroners that can list measles as a cause of death or as a contributing factor. Disease experts have generally considered the death of any person infected with measles to be related to the virus, which can directly impair organs or exacerbate underlying health problems. Kennedy has said the US will no longer automatically include state reports to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of people who died with measles in the national published tally of measles deaths.

Instead, the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics will first confirm that measles was identified as an underlying cause of death on a person's death certificate - a process that can take weeks, according to health experts. The CDC has also said it was re-evaluating how measles deaths are defined, without explaining the need for such a review.

Kennedy, who spent years sowing doubt about the measles vaccine - by far the best way to prevent infection and spread of the disease - has cast doubt on whether measles can be fatal and promoted the theory that the virus is less dangerous than the vaccines used against it, contrary to decades of scientific evidence showing the benefits of the shots.

He sparred publicly with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, over the state's report of measles-related deaths before changing how such fatalities are counted. The CDC has so far accepted only two out of five measles-related deaths reported by US states so far this year.

Many infectious diseases kill indirectly. Measles, for example, can trigger complications such as croup, pneumonia and brain swelling that ultimately prove fatal. In some cases, deadly neurological complications don't appear until years after the infection.

The virus can also induce immune system suppression that makes patients vulnerable to fatal secondary bacterial and viral infections.

Local public health officials generally focus on the underlying cause because it reflects the disease responsible for setting the fatal process in motion. When a person with chronic lung disease, cancer, or another condition that makes them especially vulnerable to severe complications dies after a measles infection, the central question is usually whether the death would likely have occurred if the person had not contracted the virus. Investigators must determine whether measles caused the fatal deterioration, merely contributed to it, or was unrelated.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a similar debate took place over whether patients with preexisting chronic diseases were dying from Covid - that is, the SARS-CoV-2 virus caused the death - or with Covid, meaning they happened to have Covid but their cancer or other health condition is what killed them. Public health experts argue that excluding deaths simply because a patient had other medical problems would underestimate the disease's impact.