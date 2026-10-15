Moi Urges Residency Violators With No Legal Cases To Seek Assistance Voluntarily

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Search and Follow-Up Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged expatriates who have violated residency requirements and want to return home to seek help instead of avoiding the authorities. Major Saud Hamad Alburaidi, head of the Detention Section, Search and Follow-Up Department at MoI, said at a webinar Thursday:“Individuals who have overstayed their permitted period of residence but have no other pending cases or legal proceedings can approach the department to request assistance with their departure. Individuals may approach the department voluntarily and explain their circumstances.”

“Their circumstances will be reviewed by the Follow-Up Section, which will determine the necessary procedures. Where additional legal measures are required, the case will be processed in accordance with the applicable regulations before departure can be completed,” he explained.

Maj Alburaidi detailed the services his department offers and the penalties for offenders. The Search and Follow-Up Department operates under the General Directorate of Passports. It follows up on violations involving entry permits, residency requirements, sponsorship regulations, and the conditions governing expatriates' stay in Qatar.“People engaging in illegal visa trading will have to undergo a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to QR50,000. If the offence is repeated, the fine can go up to QR100,000,” noted Maj Alburaidi,

“If any person enters or exits the country through any other point other than the approved ones, he or she will have to face a jail term of three years and a fine of QR50,000. Similarly, if an employer fails to process and renew the visa of an employee within 90 days from the expiry date, it attracts a fine of QR 10, 000,” he continued.

The official stated:“The department takes legal action against individuals and companies that violate the provisions of the law. Such violations may include overstaying entry visas, failing to renew residency permits within the prescribed period, working or staying in violation of visa conditions and cases involving absconding or leaving work.”

Depending on the circumstances, Maj Alburaidi said the department may refer cases to the prosecution for appropriate legal action. The department also follows up on prosecution decisions on preventive detention and release, implements applicable decisions, and collects fines imposed on individuals and companies under the law.

“Additional responsibilities include investigating suspected visa-trading offences, conducting inspections of commercial establishments and offices, and carrying out legally authorised

operations to locate and apprehend violators and other wanted persons,” he underlined

Maj Alburaidi emphasised that each case's circumstances differ and must be examined individually. Legal measures are determined according to the nature of the violation and the applicable procedures.

A key message of the webinar was that the department's detention centre is not intended to serve as a place of punishment. He said:“It functions as a temporary administrative facility for individuals whose departure from Qatar is being arranged following applicable legal decisions or procedures. Detainees are provided with round-the-clock healthcare, balanced meals and access to the relevant services and rights associated with their embassy or consular representation.”

According to the official, expatriates who need help resolving residency-related issues can

access the available services through the Ministry of Interior's official website and its unified service centres, where relevant department services are provided. Those whose cases remain unresolved through these channels may approach the Search and Follow-Up Department's headquarters on Salwa Road for further guidance.

Ministry of Interior expatriates legal proceedings