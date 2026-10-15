Gulf U-17 Cup Qatar Kicks Off Today
Qatar, coached by Nicholas Arnaldo, have been drawn in Group A alongside the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and China. Group B comprises defending champions Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Yemen and Egypt. The hosts have named a 23-player squad for the tournament, with Arnaldo counting on a blend of young talent to deliver a strong campaign. China, meanwhile, will make their first appearance in the competition, adding a new challenge to the opening fixture.
Saudi Arabia begin their title defence on Saturday against Egypt at Grand Hamad Stadium, while Iraq take on Yemen at Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium. The group stage runs through October 29, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals on November 1. The final will be played at Grand Hamad Stadium on November 4.
The tournament features 23 matches across three venues and brings together the eight Gulf Football Federation member associations, alongside invited teams China and Egypt. The expanded field is intended to provide stronger competition and valuable preparation for upcoming international assignments, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
Saudi Arabia claimed the inaugural title in Qatar in 2025, defeating the UAE 2-0 in the final.Grand Hamad Stadium Nicholas Arnaldo Gulf U-17 Cup Qatar 2026
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