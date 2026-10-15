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Interior Minister Meets Jordanian Counterpart


Date: 2026-10-15 11:04:08

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani met Thursday with Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen al-Faraya during his visit to Amman.

The meeting discussed bilateral co-operation and explored ways to strengthen and develop it, particularly in the security field, in addition to discussing several matters of mutual interest.

Lekhwiya Minister of Interior bilateral

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Gulf Times

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