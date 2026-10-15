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GCC Secretary-General Stresses Importance Of Gulf-European Relations

GCC Secretary-General Stresses Importance Of Gulf-European Relations


Date: 2026-10-15 11:03:08

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said a coordination meeting of GCC legislative council speakers reviewed the agenda of the second GCC-European Parliamentary Meeting, scheduled for Friday in Brussels, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He said participants stressed the strategic importance of GCC-EU relations, the need to develop cooperation across various fields, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening their partnership.

Al Budaiwi expressed hope that the meeting would advance parliamentary relations, open new avenues for cooperation, and serve the mutual interests and aspirations of both sides.

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The Peninsula

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