Qatar Participates In G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari headed the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand, from October 12 to 18, 2026.

The meeting discussed a number of global economic and financial issues, primarily key geopolitical developments, the latest developments in the global economy and the growth outlook, strengthening the resilience of economies to shocks, supporting private investment and productivity, and enhancing international cooperation to address shared challenges.

HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari affirmed that the global economy had demonstrated resilience despite challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, pressures on trade and energy flows, elevated financing costs and rapid technological change.

HE the Minister stated, "Resilience begins at home, but it is strengthened through international cooperation," stressing the importance of preparing for economic shocks and strengthening international coordination to address shared challenges.

HE the Minister of Finance noted that Qatar's priorities include strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth through sound policies, higher productivity and a greater role for private investment.

He also highlighted the importance of building resilience across energy, trade, supply chains and financial systems, while preserving practical international cooperation to support global economic and financial stability.