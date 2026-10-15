A Medicare Plan That's $10 Cheaper Could Cost You $1,000 More In 2027

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Saving $10 a month on Medicare might sound like an easy way to stretch your retirement budget. After all, that's $120 a year you could put toward groceries, utilities, or prescriptions. But what happens if your cheaper plan charges more every time you visit a specialist, refill a medication, or spend a few days in the hospital?

The truth is that a lower Medicare premium doesn't always mean lower healthcare costs. With Medicare Open Enrollment running from October 15 through December 7, 2026, beneficiaries have an opportunity to compare their 2027 coverage before making a potentially expensive decision.

A $10 Monthly Savings Could Disappear Quickly

Your Medicare premium is only one part of what you'll spend on healthcare throughout the year. Depending on your coverage, you may also pay deductibles, copayments, coinsurance, and prescription drug expenses. According to Medicare, these costs vary based on the coverage you select and the services you receive. Imagine switching to a Medicare Advantage plan that saves $10 monthly but charges $20 more for each specialist visit. Just six appointments would eliminate your entire $120 annual premium savings, and additional medical expenses could push your costs even higher.

If you're unsure where to start, Chapter offers personalized Medicare plan comparisons with licensed advisors at no cost to you. You can also call (864) 668-3280 to speak with a Chapter advisor.

Here's How a Cheaper Plan Could Cost $1,000 More

Consider two hypothetical Medicare Advantage plans available to the same retiree, with identical Part B premium obligations but different additional premiums and cost-sharing requirements. Plan A charges $30 monthly, while Plan B charges $20, creating $120 in annual premium savings with Plan B.

However, Plan B also costs this retiree an additional $360 for specialist appointments, $300 for prescriptions, and $500 for a hospital stay during the year. Those differences total $1,160 in additional medical and drug expenses, leaving the retiree paying $1,040 more overall after accounting for the lower premium. These figures are illustrative rather than actual plan quotes, but they demonstrate why calculating estimated annual healthcare expenses is more valuable than comparing premiums alone.

Your Prescriptions Could Change the Entire Calculation

Prescription coverage is one of the easiest places to overlook a potentially expensive difference between Medicare plans. Each drug plan has a formulary identifying covered medications, and costs can vary by drug, dosage, pharmacy, and coverage rules. For example, a medication that costs $15 monthly under your current plan might cost $40 under another, creating an additional $300 in annual expenses for that prescription alone.

In 2027, the annual Part D out-of-pocket threshold for covered medications increases to $2,400, although premiums and certain other expenses do not count toward that threshold. Before switching plans, enter your complete medication list into Medicare's Plan Finder and compare estimated annual costs using the pharmacies you actually visit.

Your Doctor May Not Be Covered by the Cheaper Plan

Switching Medicare Advantage plans can affect more than your monthly bill because provider networks differ between insurance companies and individual plans. A physician you've visited for years may participate in your current plan but not the less expensive alternative. Depending on the plan's rules, seeing an out-of-network provider could mean higher charges or no coverage for certain nonemergency services. This is especially important for retirees managing chronic conditions who depend on established relationships with cardiologists, endocrinologists, or other specialists.

Before making a change, verify your doctors and hospitals directly with the plan, or ask a licensed Chapter advisor to help compare your options by calling (864) 668-3280.

Hospital Bills Can Erase Years of Premium Savings

Hospital expenses are another reason a lower premium doesn't necessarily translate into a better financial deal. Some Medicare Advantage plans charge daily copayments for inpatient hospital stays, while others use different cost-sharing arrangements. Suppose one plan charges $200 per day for the first five inpatient days and another charges $350 per day over the same period.

A five-day stay would cost $1,000 under the first hypothetical arrangement and $1,750 under the second, creating a $750 difference before considering other applicable expenses. That's more than six years of $120 annual premium savings, demonstrating why hospital coverage deserves attention even when you don't anticipate needing it.

Don't Overlook Your Maximum Out-of-Pocket Limit

Every Medicare Advantage plan has an annual out-of-pocket limit for covered Medicare Part A and Part B services, but the amount can differ significantly between plans. Once you reach the applicable limit, the plan generally pays the full cost of covered medical services subject to that limit for the remainder of the year.

Consider two hypothetical plans with medical out-of-pocket maximums of $3,500 and $7,000, creating a potential $3,500 difference in financial exposure during a year of serious illness. Monthly premiums and Part D prescription drug expenses generally do not count toward this medical limit, so beneficiaries need to consider those costs separately. Comparing both expected annual spending and potential worst-case expenses can help retirees understand whether a slightly higher premium provides worthwhile financial protection.

Extra Benefits Aren't Always the Bargain They Appear to Be

Medicare Advantage advertisements frequently emphasize dental coverage, vision benefits, hearing aids, fitness programs, and over-the-counter allowances. Those extras can be valuable, but their usefulness depends on the services covered, annual limits, participating providers, and eligibility restrictions.

A plan advertising a $1,000 dental allowance may not save you that amount if your preferred dentist is outside its network or the treatment you need is excluded. Similarly, an over-the-counter benefit isn't necessarily worth its full advertised amount if the approved products aren't things you normally purchase. Evaluate these benefits based on what your household will realistically use rather than treating every advertised allowance as guaranteed savings.

Medicare Premiums Are Expected to Fall in 2027

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that the weighted average Medicare Advantage premium is projected to decrease 16.5% in 2027, from $14.37 to $12 monthly. That's encouraging news, but national averages don't guarantee that every beneficiary will see lower premiums or reduced overall healthcare spending. Medicare Advantage enrollees generally must also continue paying their Medicare Part B premiums, even when their plan advertises a $0 additional premium.

Coverage details, prescription costs, provider networks, and out-of-pocket limits may also change from one year to the next. The best way to understand your options is to compare your current plan's 2027 benefits with competing plans available in your ZIP code.

Make Your Medicare Decision Based on the Entire Year

Before choosing a cheaper Medicare plan, gather your current coverage documents, medication list, preferred pharmacies, and information about the doctors you regularly visit. Estimate what each plan would cost during a typical year, then consider what might happen if you needed hospitalization or additional medical treatment. You can compare coverage through Medicare, obtain free independent counseling from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or work with Chapter's licensed Medicare advisors to review available options. Remember that the goal isn't necessarily to find the lowest premium but to choose coverage that provides appropriate care and manageable financial risk. A $10 monthly savings is only worthwhile when it doesn't create substantially higher expenses somewhere else.

Want help comparing your Medicare options for 2027? Visit Chapter or call (864) 668-3280 to speak with a licensed advisor at no cost to you.

Have you ever switched Medicare plans to save money, only to discover higher costs for prescriptions, doctor visits, or other medical services? Share your experience in the comments.