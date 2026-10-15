Before You Switch Medicare Advantage Plans, Make These 7 Phone Calls

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A Medicare Advantage plan offering a lower premium, generous dental benefits, or a grocery allowance might look like an obvious upgrade, but switching plans without checking the details could become an expensive mistake. Your favorite doctor might disappear from your network, a prescription could cost considerably more, or a medical procedure you've already scheduled might suddenly require additional approval.

With Medicare Open Enrollment running from October 15 through December 7, 2026, millions of beneficiaries have an opportunity to reconsider their coverage for 2027. However, comparing Medicare Advantage plans involves more than looking at monthly premiums and advertised benefits. Before making a decision, these seven phone calls could help protect your healthcare access, avoid unexpected bills, and determine whether switching Medicare Advantage plans actually makes financial sense.

1. Call Your Primary Care Doctor Before Anything Else

Your primary care physician should be one of the first people you contact when considering a new Medicare Advantage plan. Even if the doctor's office currently accepts your insurance company, that doesn't necessarily mean it participates in every plan the insurer offers. According to Medicare's explanation of coverage options, Medicare Advantage plans often require patients to use providers within specific networks.

Ask the office whether it expects to accept the exact plan you're considering in 2027, providing the complete plan name and identification information rather than simply naming the insurance company. Confirm the answer with the insurer, too, because losing access to a trusted physician could outweigh the savings from a cheaper monthly premium.

2. Contact Every Specialist You See Regularly

Your primary care doctor isn't the only provider who matters when switching Medicare Advantage plans. Cardiologists, oncologists, endocrinologists, orthopedic specialists, and other physicians may participate in different insurance networks, even when they work within the same hospital system. Imagine saving $15 monthly on premiums only to discover that your longtime specialist is out of network and your new plan doesn't cover routine visits with that physician. Ask each specialist's billing department whether the specific plan is accepted, whether referrals are required, and whether any scheduled procedures could be affected. If you receive ongoing treatment for a chronic condition, maintaining continuity of care may be considerably more valuable than saving $180 annually.

3. Call Your Pharmacy About Prescription Costs

Prescription coverage can change significantly between Medicare Advantage plans, making your pharmacy another essential phone call. Medicare explains that prescription drug plans maintain individual formularies, meaning medications covered affordably under one plan may have different costs or restrictions under another. Ask whether your pharmacy participates in the prospective plan's preferred network and request estimates for your regular medications using the exact drug names, dosages, and quantities. A prescription that costs $10 monthly today could become substantially more expensive if the new plan places it on a higher cost-sharing tier or requires a different pharmacy.

Because pharmacies may not have complete information about every plan's upcoming formulary, confirm your medication costs directly with the insurer or through Medicare Plan Finder before enrolling. Remember that the 2027 Part D annual out-of-pocket cap is $2,400 for covered drugs, but that protection doesn't eliminate the need to compare formularies, deductibles, and pharmacy networks.

4. Contact the Hospital You Would Actually Use

Many retirees assume that if their doctors accept a Medicare Advantage plan, their preferred hospital must accept it too. Unfortunately, hospital participation can differ from physician participation, and that distinction becomes especially important when someone needs surgery or specialized treatment. Medicare notes that Advantage plans may limit nonemergency care to network providers, although emergency coverage follows different rules.

Call your preferred hospital and ask whether it will participate in the specific plan for 2027, including any outpatient facilities where you routinely receive services. While you're asking questions, confirm whether the plan covers your preferred rehabilitation facility or outpatient treatment center, particularly if you anticipate surgery or ongoing therapy.

5. Call the Insurance Company About Prior Authorization

One of the most overlooked issues when switching Medicare Advantage plans involves prior authorization requirements. Unlike Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans may require advance approval for certain treatments, diagnostic tests, medical equipment, and other services before coverage is provided. Ask the prospective insurer whether your current treatments, medications, medical equipment, or upcoming procedures require authorization and whether existing approvals would need to be reviewed again.

For example, someone receiving physical therapy or ongoing treatment for a chronic condition should ask how the new plan will handle existing approvals. Medicare generally requires a minimum 90-day transition period for ongoing treatment when beneficiaries switch Medicare Advantage plans, during which the new plan cannot require a new prior authorization for that treatment. Request written confirmation of coverage requirements and ask what documentation your current providers should submit to prevent interruptions.

6. Call About Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefits

Extra benefits are frequently among the biggest selling points when comparing Medicare Advantage plans, but the advertised dollar amounts don't always tell the complete story. A plan might advertise $2,000 in dental benefits while limiting which procedures qualify, requiring certain providers, or applying restrictions that reduce what you can actually use. Call the prospective insurer and ask specifically about annual allowances, covered procedures, waiting periods, network requirements, and any copayments associated with dental, vision, and hearing services.

If you anticipate needing dentures, hearing aids, or extensive dental work, request the plan's detailed benefit documentation before assuming the advertised allowance will cover those expenses. When a plan advertises grocery, transportation, or other special allowances, ask whether you personally qualify, how much you can actually use, and whether unused amounts expire.

7. Call Medicare or Your State's Free Counseling Program

Before finalizing your decision, consider speaking with someone who can help you compare coverage without representing a particular insurance company. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides free, personalized Medicare counseling through programs operating nationwide. You can also contact Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to ask questions about coverage options and enrollment rules.

These resources can help you understand differences in premiums, deductibles, maximum out-of-pocket limits, prescription coverage, and plan quality ratings. If you're considering leaving Medicare Advantage for Original Medicare, ask specifically about Medigap eligibility because returning to Original Medicare doesn't always guarantee that you can purchase supplemental coverage without medical underwriting.

The Cheapest Medicare Plan Isn't Always the Best Deal

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that average Medicare Advantage premiums are projected to decline 16.5% in 2027, potentially making some plans more attractive to budget-conscious retirees. However, a lower premium doesn't automatically translate into lower total healthcare spending, especially when provider networks, prescription costs, deductibles, and out-of-pocket limits differ. For example, a plan that saves $180 annually in premiums but adds $25 to each of 12 specialist visits would cost $120 more over the year, even before considering prescriptions, deductibles, or hospital expenses.

Before switching Medicare Advantage plans, use the official Medicare Plan Finder to compare your options and review the Annual Notice of Change from your current insurer. Keep a written record of your conversations, including the representative's name, the date, and any confirmation numbers, so you can reference the information if questions arise later. Spending an afternoon making these seven calls could help you avoid months of frustrating billing problems and protect the healthcare relationships you've spent years building.

Have you ever switched Medicare Advantage plans and discovered an unexpected expense or coverage restriction afterward? Share your experience in the comments to help other retirees avoid the same mistake.